"Writer" Adolf Hitler's 1926 Income Tax Return at Auction

CHESAPEAKE CITY, Md., Jan. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On January 25-27, 2023 Maryland auctioneers Alexander Historical Auctions, known internationally for their sale of military and historical collectibles, will be offering at auction Adolf Hitler's signed 1926 tax return, a particularly timely piece in light of current events.

Adolf Hitler's 1926 signed tax return. Hitler, with no other occupation or income, describes his profession as "writer" and declares 2,487 Reichsmarks of income, solely from the sale of his political manifesto "Mein Kampf." This was the first year of the book's sales - only 9,473 copies were sold. Within a few years, Hitler would become an absolute dictator and make millions from the sale of the book. This document to be auctioned by Alexander Historical Auctions, Jan. 25, 2023. The first trade sign used by Apple Computer Inc. and displayed by Steve Jobs and Steve Wozniak at trade shows and outside the fledgling company's headquarters in its earliest days in the mid-1970s. To be offered at auction by Alexander Historical Auctions, January 27, 2023

The return lists Hitler's profession as 'Writer' and sets his income at 2,487 Reichsmarks, this being his earnings for the first year's sales of his political manifesto, 'Mein Kampf.' Hitler paid 262 Reichsmarks in taxes on this income, of which 22 Reichsmarks were ironically for 'church levies.' Just released from prison for treason, Hitler had no other income at the time but for the meager proceeds from the sales of "Mein Kampf," which had sold only 9,473 copies. In later years, Hitler made millions from the sale of the book which was later banned in Germany until 2016.

Also included in the sale is a recently-discovered trove of historic African-American military items. One of the most important items is the regimental banner of the segregated 372nd Infantry Regiment which served in both World Wars. The 61" x 55" silk flag bears a red "hand," showing the regiment's assignment to the "Red Hand Division" of the French 157th Infantry Division. It bravely fought in the Champagne region during World War I. Also included in the sale is the collection of medals awarded to Captain Edward A. Walton of the 369th Infantry "Harlem Hellfighters." Present is Walton's Distinguished Service Cross, awarded to him after he escorted his battalion commander 100 yards in advance of his assaulting lines. The commander was struck six times in the legs and was carried by Walton to safety while under heavy fire, in which Walton too was wounded. The "Harlem Hellfighters" is one of the most recognized regiments in history. During World War I, the regiment suffered the most losses of any American regiment, with 1,500 casualties. Many other items attributed to Black soldiers will also be offered in the same sale.

Another highlight of the sale is Apple Computer's first trade sign. The plexiglass sign, almost nine feet long, is encased in its original weathered wood frame. It once accompanied company founder Steve Jobs at Apple's first trade show, and then was displayed outside the company's headquarters for several years. The sign was later salvaged by an Apple engineer, and since 2008 it has been on display at the All About Apple Museum in Savona, Italy. In the same sale is another historic Apple relic, the battered toolbox used by co-founder Steve Wozniak in his earliest days with the company. The dented, soiled blue box has a single tray within, and the exterior bears years of scratches, dings, and grime, along with a very old yellow label bearing Wozniak's name. Wozniak personally gave this toolbox to the same Apple engineer once he had no further use for it.

These historic relics are part of a three-day auction of over 2,000 lots of historic autographs, documents, and military items, commencing January 25, 2023. Some of the more notable lots include: D-Day maps and orders to the men who first freed the way for those trapped on Omaha Beach; a bronze statue head of Saddam Hussein, recovered from the pitched battle at Baghdad Airport; Afrika Korps Gen. Erwin Rommel's shoulder boards, Hitler's signed warning to his armed forces predicting D-Day; and much more.

Bidding will be available live, by telephone, and at the auctioneer's web site.

Bidding is also available at websites invaluable.com and liveauctioneers.com. Alexander Historical Auctions may be reached at 203-276-1570, email: [email protected], website: historyauctioneer.com.

SOURCE Alexander Historical Auctions LLC