WRITER AND SPEAKER DANIEL HABIF WILL LAUNCH HIS NEW "ASCENDER" TOUR TO 18 CITIES IN THE U.S. AND PUERTO RICO

MIAMI, May 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Loud And Live, the South Florida-based entertainment, live events, marketing and media company, along with Alegria Corp, announce their most anticipated collaboration: the new tour of one of the most important motivators in Latin America, Daniel Habif. The successful writer and public speaker will take his new show, "Ascender" ("Ascend") on tour to 18 cities in the United States and Puerto Rico, beginning on Sunday, September 14 in San Juan, Puerto Rico, and concluding on Sunday, November 3 in San Joseph, California. Other important cities he will visit are New York, Boston, Chicago, Los Angeles, Tampa, Phoenix, Houston and Dallas.

"Ascender is where inspiration, art, live music, science and the soul come together to create a transformational spectacle not seen before. Ascender touches the deepest part of the heart; and at the same time, is an intensive training that pushes you to your maximum power," Habif tells us.

With more than 30 million followers on his social networks and more than a billion views of his content, 8,000 trained employees, 750 thousand tickets sold and more than 5,600 hours on the stages of 150 cities visited, Daniel Habif has become the most influential Spanish-speaking voice in the world. He has shared the stage with presidents, governors. Nobel Prize winners and international leaders, trailblazers such as Barack Obama, Richard Branson, Oscar Arias and Ken Segall, among many others. He has participated in international forums, was part of the cast of Person of the Year at the Latin GRAMMYs, Venezuela Aid Live, Latin Billboard, Premios Juventud, among others. Habif is an active member of the Board of Directors of the Freedom Foundation, a civil association dedicated to fighting, preventing and raising awareness about trafficking for the purpose of child sexual exploitation. His fourth book, "Ascender," is the title of his third world tour, which will visit 70 cities around the world. Additionally, this year will see the release of the English translation of his latest bestseller, "Ruge."

"Once again, we are proud to present this spokesperson for human reconciliation, empathy and inspiration so that he can continue to spread his unique message to more people," says Nelson Albareda, CEO and founder of Loud And Live, promoter of the tour. "Habif is one of the most important voices we have during these uncertain and difficult times we are living. He is a voice that needs to be heard. Attending Ascender will be one of the best evenings of his life."

Tickets for the Daniel Habif ASCENDER USA Tour 2024 will be available for pre-sale for TICKETMASTER and the Fan Club on Wednesday, May 8 at 9AM local time; for Loud And Live and the venues on Thursday, May 9; and starting Friday, May 10, they will be on sale to the general public through danielhabif.com and at the box office of each venue.

Sunday, September 14, 2024 SAN JUAN, PUERTO RICO COCA COLA MUSIC HALL Thursday, October 3, 2024 NEW YORK CITY THE THEATER AT MSG Saturday, October 5, 2024 ORLANDO HARD ROCK LIVE Sunday, October 6, 2024 HOLLYWOOD HARD ROCK SEMINOLE HOTEL & CASINO Friday, October 11, 2024 TAMPA HARD ROCK SEMINOLE HOTEL & CASINO Saturday, October 12, 2024 RALEIGH MEMORIAL AUDITORIUM Sunday, October 13, 2024 CHARLOTTE OVENS AUDITORIUM Thursday, October 17, 2024 BOSTON SHUBERT THEATER Friday, October 18, 2024 CHICAGO COPERNICUS THEATER Sunday, October 20, 2024 MCALLEN MCALLEN PERFORMING ARTS CENTER Wednesday, October 23, 2024 DALLAS MAJESTIC THEATER Thursday, October 24, 2024 SAN ANTONIO MAJESTIC THEATER Friday, October 25, 2024 HOUSTON SMART FINANCIAL CENTRE Sunday, October 27, 2024 EL PASO THE PLAZA THEATRE Wednesday, October 30, 2024 PHOENIX ORPHEUM THEATRE Thursday, October 31, 2024 SAN DIEGO BALBOA THEATER Friday, November 1, 2024 LOS ANGELES THE ORPHEUM THEATER Sunday, November 3, 2024 SAN JOSE SAN JOSE CIVIC

About Loud And Live:

An Entertainment, Marketing, Media & Live Events Company, Loud And Live performs at the intersection of music, sports, lifestyle and content development. Headquartered in Miami with additional offices in San Francisco, Puerto Rico, Mexico and Spain, Loud And Live is driven by its passion to create engaging experiences for global audiences.

