Writer Claire L. Evans to Deliver Keynote at 2023 Internet2 Community Exchange

Evans, Author of 'Broad Band: The Untold Story of the Women Who Made the Internet,' Gives Unsung Heroes Their Due

WASHINGTON, March 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Claire L. Evans – thinker and maker whose diverse body of work explores ecology, technology, and culture – will deliver the opening keynote at the 2023 Internet2 Community Exchange, May 8-11 in Atlanta.

Evans will offer an insightful social history of the women visionaries at the vanguard of technology and innovation who made the internet what it is today. Hidden in plain sight, their inventions and contributions touch our lives in ways we don't even realize. Her talk, "The Untold Story of the Women Who Made the Internet," will take place at 8:45 a.m. ET Tuesday, May 9, at the Westin Peachtree Plaza in Atlanta.

Evans is co-founder of Terraform, VICE's hub for speculative fiction, and a founding member of Deep Lab, a community of cyberfeminist researchers, artists, writers, engineers, and cultural producers. Her 2018 book on the history of women in computing, Broad Band: The Untold Story of the Women Who Made the Internet, has been translated into six languages and profiles the women pioneers of the internet from Ada Lovelace and Grace Hopper to Elizabeth "Jake" Feinler, Wendy Hall, Stacy Horn, and dozens of others whose contributions continue to shape our world.

The 2023 Internet2 Community Exchange will bring together diverse people and perspectives from the research and education technology community to share insights, shape policy, and influence the development of services and infrastructures. Attendees will explore together key topics including digital transformation, cybersecurity, accessibility, and collaborative projects through inspiring keynotes, expert-led talks, tutorials, workshops, and more.

About Internet2

Internet2® is a non-profit, member-driven advanced technology community founded by the nation's leading higher education institutions in 1996. Internet2 delivers a diverse portfolio of technology solutions that leverages, integrates, and amplifies the strengths of its members and helps support their educational, research, and community service missions. Internet2's core infrastructure components include the nation's largest and fastest research and education network that was built to deliver advanced, customized services that are accessed and secured by the community-developed trust and identity framework. For more information, visit https://internet2.edu or follow @internet2 on Twitter.

SOURCE Internet2