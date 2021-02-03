Writer, Storyteller, and Humanist Shelly McNamara Publishes Inspiring Poetic Memoir on Living an Authentic Life

CINCINNATI, Feb. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Amplify Publishing announces the release of No Blanks, No Pauses: A Path to Loving Self and Others (February 2, 2021) by writer, speaker, and humanist Shelly McNamara, who is also Chief Equality & Inclusion Officer at Procter & Gamble.

Cover image of "No Blanks, No Pauses: A Path to Loving Self and Others" by Shelly McNamara. Courtesy of Amplify Publishing.

A natural storyteller, respected leader, and member of the LGBTQ+ community, Shelly began writing as a child to explore her inner self and make sense of the world around her. Born the youngest of fifteen siblings and raised by a single mother in Lakewood, Ohio, she had a deep desire to make the world a more respectful, loving, and inclusive place. From the grief of losing close friends and family, the pain of estrangement and rejection, and with the dream of instilling acceptance, compassion, and empathy in others, Shelly wrote poetry and stories of hope and strength.

As the Chief Equality & Inclusion Officer at one of the world's most admired companies, Shelly has used her powerful insights and compassion to renew the Company's Equality & Inclusion strategy and elevate the consciousness and connection of people from around the globe. Inspiring us to "think deeply about the direction of our lives and relationships that count" (Katie Couric), Shelly brings her poetry and powerful stories to us all in her first published body of work.

Heralded as "essential reading for all leaders who strive to create thriving, productive teams" (Arianna Huffington) and as "exceptionally concise and evocative" (John Pepper), No Blanks, No Pauses is an exploration of one woman's journey to live a full and authentic life that holds lessons for each of us.

Shelly has written her way through adversity and heartbreak to discover that dreams are worth pursuing, injustice is worth challenging, and peace and fairness are what matters most. Writing helped her embrace her own identity while she waited for the world to recognize her lifelong commitment to the woman she loves and the family they built together. This book's mixture of memoir, poetry, and insightful questions draws us in and gives us confidence that we, too, can heal, connect, and love more expansively than we ever thought possible.

