Writer/Director Gregory Caruso And NFL Superstar Russell Wilson To Partner With game1 On New High School Football Film

Gregory Caruso and NFL superstar Russell Wilson to partner with game1 studio on high school football feature Tweet this

Written by Caruso, BRADDOCK is a true story that follows the Braddock High School football team in 1959, at a time when Pennsylvania found itself in the throes of a crippling steel strike. Somehow Coach Chuck Klausing and his team were able to inspire the small downtrodden steel town with their remarkable play and dogged pursuit of the all-time national high school winning streak, instilling hope and glory into the town at a much-needed time. Joshua Jackson will star as Coach Chuck Klausing, with Kate Bosworth starring alongside him as his wife, Joann Klausing.

"As a young filmmaker, I'm incredibly motivated and honored to be working alongside such a great group of people," said Caruso. "Coach Klausing and his Braddock Tigers provided a much-needed escape from the harsh realities of life at the time. Now, more than ever, I believe audiences yearn for positive, truthful, and gritty stories that remind us not only of where we've been, but how we've responded and endured together."

Wilson launched West2East Empire to branch into film and television production, with BRADDOCK being one of the first feature film efforts.

"As a professional athlete, I know the power that sports can have in the world beyond the playing field," concluded Wilson, All-Pro quarterback. "I am truly excited to be a part of this extraordinary project, because it reminds us that sports can shape and inspire not just people, but entire communities in a way that very few other things can."

ABOUT GAME1:

Designed to create and own high-end original sports-based content, game1 is changing the landscape of sports storytelling through the creation, production, and distribution of premium, cinematic content in the form of feature films, scripted and unscripted television and digital, and podcasts. The studio, based in Los Angeles and New York, will connect the dots between Hollywood film industry actors, writers, directors, and producers, and curated sports-based intellectual properties and brands. For more information, please visit game1.com and join us on Instagram, Twitter, and LinkedIn.

ABOUT GREGORY CARUSO:

Gregory Caruso is a writer, director, and producer from Los Angeles. Caruso's movies span different genres and tones, bringing relevant, untold stories to today's audience. His painterly approach to filmmaking rightly serves his intense attention to detail and integrates his contemporary perspective with a great reverence for classic cinema. After graduating from USC's Cinema School in 2014, he founded his own production company, Bristol Pictures. His first three features have appeared on Netflix, the most recent being his first indie-narrative, a coming-of-age period-piece titled FLOCK OF FOUR. Caruso is also in post-production on a new documentary about conversion therapy, titled CONVERSION, which tells the story of two unlikely friends/psychologists in the late 1960s. Caruso is represented by CAA, Heroes and Villains, and Jill Smith at Kleinberg Lange Cuddy & Carlo.

ABOUT WEST2EAST EMPIRE:

Founded by Russell Wilson and based in Seattle, Washington, West2East is a brand management and production company specializing in strategic storytelling. Their mission is to innovate and create, with a tribe of dynamic individuals and global brands, in order to inspire and transform the world. They offer full production services, from photography and digital media content to all forms of videography including short series, TV commercial spots, film, and everything in-between. Since their establishment, they have worked with an array of global brands including Bose, Nike, NFL, Alaska Airlines, and many more. Wilson is represented by CAA and Untitled Entertainment, in addition to Jordan Dinenberg, President of Why Not You Productions, and sports agent and attorney Mark Rodgers.

ABOUT JOSHUA JACKSON:

Joshua Jackson is an actor and tech entrepreneur from Vancouver, British Columbia. Currently shooting the title role in the limited series DR. DEATH for Peacock, based on the hit Wondery Podcast of the same name, he is well known for his roles in LITTLE FIRES EVERYWHERE, THE AFFAIR, FRINGE, WHEN THEY SEE US, and DAWSON'S CREEK. Jackson is also co-founder and chairman of Liquid Media Group – which offers production services to the entertainment sector. Jackson is represented by CAA, Anonymous Content, and Hansen Jacobson.

ABOUT KATE BOSWORTH:

Kate Bosworth is an American actress, producer and activist who rose to prominence as a young surfer in the box-office hit BLUE CRUSH. Known for roles in SUPERMAN RETURNS, BEYOND THE SEA, STRAW DOGS, STILL ALICE, THE LONG ROAD HOME and THE DOMESTICS, Bosworth was also included in People Magazine's list of 25 Women Changing the World in 2018 for her work to stop human trafficking. This philanthropic endeavor was highlighted in her feature film, NONA, which was the latest theatrical release under her and her husband Michael Polish's production company, Make Pictures Productions. Bosworth is represented by Rogers & Cowan PMK and Morris & Yorn.

PRESS CONTACTS:

David Cooper, [email protected]

SOURCE game1

Related Links

https://game1.com

