Writerly AI Launches Game-Changing E-Commerce Optimization Tool and Celebrates Successful Funding Round

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Aug. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Writerly AI, the Nashville-based pioneer in AI-powered writing tools, launches its latest innovation, EKOM, a first-of-its-kind digital asset creation and optimization engine, this week at eTail Boston . The preeminent tool is transforming the e-commerce landscape by automating the process of crafting brand specific, SEO-optimized product assets with dynamic updates, ensuring businesses stay ahead in today's dynamic digital marketplace.

Asset Review Screen

EKOM is a response to the primary need of a significant number of Writerly's 600,000 users who use the platform for digital product detail generation.

Jon Ricketts, the CEO of Writerly said, "We're committed to leveraging natural language processing to build software that delivers real economic value for users. Products like EKOM exemplify this. Its automation and real-time data capabilities enhance workflows and customer experiences while unlocking new revenue opportunities. We aim to harness advanced technology to provide tangible benefits that make a significant difference for our customers."

With the launch of EKOM, Writerly is also celebrating an oversubscribed initial fundraising round of $2 million. This investment will further fuel the development and expansion of EKOM, allowing the platform to accelerate its robust product roadmap of cutting-edge automated solutions. These solutions are designed to enhance sales and buyer acquisition channels for its e-commerce customers.

EKOM is much more than an SEO tool. It's a comprehensive e-commerce optimization platform that automates the process of creating and optimizing product assets. With EKOM, businesses can focus on growth, while remaining secure in the knowledge that their product assets are being optimized for SEO automatically.

With EKOM, e-commerce businesses will see:

Automation that scales: Easily import and export data directly to and from a CMS with powerful bulk-optimization.

Always optimized with real-time SEO data: By partnering with leading SEO data sources, EKOM cross-references today's marketplace search intent with CMS data to provide revenue-driving product assets.

Intelligent recommendations to fuel growth: View traffic analytics and get the most helpful automations recommended in a customized EKOM dashboard.

For more information about EKOM or to schedule a walkthrough, visit https://www.ekom.ai/ .

About Writerly AI

Writerly AI delivers productivity software that strikes the perfect balance between power and ease of use. Trusted by over 600,000 of the world's most innovative organizations and creators, Writerly harnesses the capabilities of generative AI to drive improved business results through marketing automation.

