WriteSea Partners with Tulsa Community College to Revolutionize Career Services with AI Technology

Through this partnership, TCC students will gain exclusive access to WriteSea's innovative platform, Job Search Genius AI , designed to empower job seekers with cutting-edge tools and resources. Job Search Genius offers a comprehensive suite of AI-enabled features, including AI Resume Builder, AI Cover Letter Generator, AI Interview Prep, AI Mock Interview Simulation, Contact Tracker, Job Tracker, AI Salary & Benefits Negotiation Coach, AI Headshots, AI LinkedIn Review, and AI Job Applications. These tools are tailored to streamline the job preparation process, from crafting compelling resumes to acing interviews and negotiating job offers.

Brandon Mitchell, Founder and CEO of WriteSea, expressed his enthusiasm about the collaboration, stating, "We are honored to partner with Tulsa Community College, an institution that shares our commitment to innovation and student success. Our goal is to make the daunting task of job searching more manageable and effective for students by providing them with the tools they need to stand out in the competitive job market. This partnership is a step forward in our mission to democratize access to advanced career development technologies."

TCC's Career Services aims to shape not just students, but future professionals, by offering guidance and resources for every step of their professional journey. The integration of WriteSea's Job Search Genius into TCC's Career Services will significantly enhance the support and resources available to students and alumni, equipping them with the skills and tools necessary for success in today's job market.

"We are excited to bring WriteSea's AI technology to our students and alumni," said Peter Selden, VP of Workforce Development at TCC. "This partnership aligns perfectly with our mission to provide comprehensive support and resources for career planning and job search preparation. With WriteSea's Job Search Genius, we are setting our students up for success by embracing the latest advancements in technology."

WriteSea's partnership with TCC is a testament to both organizations' dedication to advancing career development through innovative solutions. This initiative not only benefits TCC students but also serves as a model for other educational institutions seeking to incorporate AI technology into their career services.

About WriteSea:

WriteSea is a minority-owned leader in the online recruitment marketplace dedicated to reshaping the future of personal branding in the job-seeking landscape. Through innovative solutions, WriteSea empowers job seekers from diverse backgrounds with affordable, AI-driven personal branding tools, ensuring a level playing field in the competitive world of online recruitment. For more information on bringing Job Search Genius AI to your institution, visit https://writesea.com/contact/ and https://jobsearchgenius.ai/contact-us

About Tulsa Community College:

Tulsa Community College (TCC) is committed to shaping future professionals through comprehensive career services and educational excellence. TCC offers a range of resources for career planning, job search preparation, and workforce development, supporting students and alumni in their professional journeys. For more information, please visit https://www.tulsacc.edu/support/career-services .

Media Contacts:

Anthony Alegrete, WriteSea

[email protected]

