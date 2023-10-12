Writesonic Unleashes Botsonic: A New Era of AI-Powered Customer Interaction

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Writesonic, a Y-Combinator-backed Generative AI platform, today unveils Botsonic, a revolutionary AI chatbot set to reshape the landscape of customer communications. Enriched with cutting-edge generative AI and large language models – including OpenAI's GPT-4 – Botsonic offers an unprecedented level of autonomous decision-making and personalized user experiences that will revolutionize the way businesses and organizations use chatbots across retail, travel, real estate, education and many other industries.

"We're thrilled to introduce Botsonic, a milestone for Writesonic and a new era in AI-powered customer interaction. Botsonic redefines how businesses engage with customers, offering unprecedented autonomy and personalization," said Samanyou Garg, CEO and Co-Founder of Writesonic. "Powered by cutting-edge AI, Botsonic reflects our commitment to efficiency and customer satisfaction. With this launch we will be able to help businesses seamlessly transform customer communications across industries."

A Leap in Chatbot Intelligence and Intelligent Brand-Consistent Interactions

Botsonic marks a significant advancement in chatbot technology, transcending the limitations of traditional rule-based systems. Utilizing generative AI, it delivers intelligent, autonomous interactions in over ten languages, ensuring personalized and contextually accurate experiences for a global user base. For example, when customers encounter issues with online checkout processes, they can immediately interact with Botsonic using detailed questions and specifications to provide a tailored solutions in real-time.

For complex queries that require a human interaction, Botsonic can provide seamless transitions to human agents and facilitate automatic calendar integrations for meetings while ensuring interaction aligns with a company's unique brand voice, guidelines, and communication style.

Enhancing Operational Efficiency and Customer Satisfaction

The tool's ability to create a personalized and seamless experience for users is a true embodiment of Writesonic's commitment to boosting operational efficiency and fostering customer satisfaction. With the capability to reduce support volume by up to 80%, it enables support teams to concentrate on high-value interactions, thereby enhancing customer satisfaction and brand loyalty.

User-Friendly Training and Widespread Adoption

From the start of implementation, training Botsonic is a breeze for users with options to upload files like PDFs, Docs, Excel, and more, as well as the ability to integrate website links and connect to various tools like Salesforce and Google Docs. The bot is designed to learn and adapt swiftly, showcasing its effectiveness across diverse industries. Its rapid adoption by numerous companies is a testament to its versatility and ability to meet varied communication needs. Botsonic is set to offer private hosted models for enterprise customers, further expanding its suite of customizable solutions.

About Writesonic

Writesonic, a Y-Combinator alumni, is a leader in content creation technology, offering a spectrum of services from SEO-optimized text, audio, and image generation. The debut of Botsonic, a custom ChatGPT-powered chatbot builder, marks Writesonic's continued dedication to pioneering communication solutions and enhancing user experiences.

