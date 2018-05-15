Writing Duo Taps Prominent Entertainment Attorney Tre Lovell To Represent Them In Their Multi-Million Dollar Lawsuit Against Oprah Winfrey Over The Television Show 'Greenleaf'

Tre Lovell of The Lovell Firm has been noted among the preeminent trial lawyers in the nation, having been named Finalist "Lawyer of the Year" by the Los Angeles Business Journal, and further honored by The National Law Journal as one of the Top 50 Litigation Trailblazers in the United States. In addition, Mr. Lovell has been named to the top 100 by the National Trial Lawyers, and further recognized among the top 1% of attorneys in the country as a litigator through such esteemed organizations as Distinguished Justice Advocates, National Academy of Jurisprudence, Multi-Million Dollar Advocates Forum, Top 100 High Stakes Litigators, Rue's Best Attorneys of America and America's Top 100 Attorneys. Tre Lovell was further profiled in Forbes Magazine and has been featured on numerous television newscasts.

The Lovell Firm practice areas include: Entertainment Law, Business and Corporate Law, Intellectual Property, and Employment Law.

