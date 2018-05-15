Writing Duo Taps Prominent Entertainment Attorney Tre Lovell To Represent Them In Their Multi-Million Dollar Lawsuit Against Oprah Winfrey Over The Television Show 'Greenleaf'

LOS ANGELES, May 15, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Los Angeles lawyer Tre Lovell is representing writing duo Shannan Wynn and Pastor Lester Barrie in their multi-million dollar lawsuit against Oprah Winfrey, Lionsgate, ABC and others for allegedly having stolen their ideas for the television show "Greenleaf." The lawsuit asserts that Winfrey and the other defendants "surreptitiously and with brazen temerity, stole Plaintiffs' work and ripped from them what took years to create and develop." The complaint does not mince words: "Defendants' actions were not only blatant, but arrogant as they didn't even seek to hide the theft; they used the same character names and copied verbatim unique and novel storylines, themes, subplots and the overall tone of the show." According to Lovell, "It's unfortunate, but creative theft has become a cottage industry in Hollywood." The lawsuit was filed in the United States District Court, Central District, case no. 2:18-cv-03279.
Tre Lovell of The Lovell Firm has been noted among the preeminent trial lawyers in the nation, having been named Finalist "Lawyer of the Year" by the Los Angeles Business Journal, and further honored by The National Law Journal as one of the Top 50 Litigation Trailblazers in the United States. In addition, Mr. Lovell has been named to the top 100 by the National Trial Lawyers, and further recognized among the top 1% of attorneys in the country as a litigator through such esteemed organizations as Distinguished Justice Advocates, National Academy of Jurisprudence, Multi-Million Dollar Advocates Forum, Top 100 High Stakes Litigators, Rue's Best Attorneys of America and America's Top 100 Attorneys. Tre Lovell was further profiled in Forbes Magazine and has been featured on numerous television newscasts.
The Lovell Firm practice areas include: Entertainment Law, Business and Corporate Law, Intellectual Property, and Employment Law.
