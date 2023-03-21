Writing instruments market size to grow by USD 9,424.32 million between 2022 and 2027; Growth driven by the rapidly expanding online sales of writing instruments - Technavio

NEW YORK, March 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The writing instruments market size is estimated to grow by USD 9,424.32 million from 2022 to 2027 at a CAGR of 6.4% according to Technavio. The growth of the market is driven by the rapidly expanding online sales of writing instruments. E-commerce platforms provide customers with the ability to compare various models of writing instruments and make informed purchasing decisions based on their specific needs and preferences. Vendors can offer significant discounts on their writing instruments through online sales as costs for storage and sales staff are reduced. Such strategies help vendors in attracting a better consumer base than in traditional sales channels. Hence, online sales are expected to drive the growth of the global writing instruments market during the forecast period. To understand more about the writing instruments market, request a sample report

Writing instruments market – Major Challenge

Availability of alternatives

Rising threat of digitization

Growing threat of counterfeit writing instruments

Writing instruments market – Regional Analysis

The report analyzes the growth of the market across regions such as APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa. APAC will account for 57% of the market growth during the forecast period. Product design and feature innovations have a significant impact on market growth. High growth in developing countries such as India and China has made it an advantage. As disposable income increases due to the high demand for writing instruments, many international suppliers are expanding their footprints into the regional market. Such factors will increase the market growth during the forecast period.

Writing instruments market – Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 15 vendors operating in the power electronics market, including Bic, Caran d Ache, Claro, Crayola, Faber Castell Aktiengesellschaft, Flair Pens, Hindustan Pencils Pvt. Ltd., Koh i noor Hardtmuth AS, Kokuyo Camlin Ltd, Linc Pen & Plastics Ltd., Luxor, Mitsubishi Pencil Co. Ltd, Montblanc, Newell Brands Inc., Pelikan International Corp. Berhad, PENTEL STATIONERY (INDIA) PVT. LTD., PILOT Corp, Schwanhausser Industrie Holding GmbH and Co. KG, Shanghai M and G Stationery Inc., and Staedtler Mars GmbH and Co. KG

Bic - The company offers writing instruments such as mechanical pencils.

- The company offers writing instruments such as mechanical pencils. Crayola- The company offers writing instruments such as pens and pencils and permanent markers.

The company offers writing instruments such as pens and pencils and permanent markers. Faber Castell Aktiengesellschaft: The company offers writing instruments such as fountain pens, graphite pencils, and ballpoint pens.

The company offers writing instruments such as fountain pens, graphite pencils, and ballpoint pens. Flair Pens: The company offers writing instruments such as Ball Pens.

The writing instruments market report provides critical information and factual data, with a qualitative and quantitative study of the market based on market drivers and limitations as well as future prospects.

Writing instruments Market Insights -

Coverage: Parent market analysis; key drivers, major trends, and challenges; customer and vendor landscape; vendor product insights and recent developments; key vendors; and market positioning of vendors

Parent market analysis; key drivers, major trends, and challenges; customer and vendor landscape; vendor product insights and recent developments; key vendors; and market positioning of vendors Segments: Application (Students, Working professionals, and Institutions), Distribution Channel (Offline and Online), and Geography (APAC, Europe , North America , South America , and Middle East and Africa )

What are the key data covered in this writing instruments market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the writing instruments market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the writing instruments market size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the writing instruments market across APAC, Europe , North America , South America , and Middle East and Africa

, , , and and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of writing instruments market vendors

Writing Instruments Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.4% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 9,424.32 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 5.4 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 57% Key countries US, China, Japan, India, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Bic, Caran d Ache, Claro, Crayola, Faber Castell Aktiengesellschaft, Flair Pens, Hindustan Pencils Pvt. Ltd., Koh i noor Hardtmuth AS, Kokuyo Camlin Ltd, Linc Pen & Plastics Ltd., Luxor, Mitsubishi Pencil Co. Ltd, Montblanc, Newell Brands Inc., Pelikan International Corp. Berhad, PENTEL STATIONERY (INDIA) PVT. LTD., PILOT Corp, Schwanhausser Industrie Holding GmbH and Co. KG, Shanghai M and G Stationery Inc., and Staedtler Mars GmbH and Co. KG Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table Of Contents :

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global writing instruments market 2017 - 2021

4.2 Application Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.3 Distribution Channel Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

5.4 Threat of new entrants

5.5 Threat of substitutes

5.6 Threat of rivalry

5.7 Market condition

6 Market Segmentation by Application

6.1 Market segments

6.2 Comparison by Application

6.3 Students - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.4 Working professionals - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.5 Institutions - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.6 Market opportunity by Application

7 Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel

7.1 Market segments

7.2 Comparison by Distribution Channel

7.3 Offline - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.4 Online - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.5 Market opportunity by Distribution Channel

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

9.2 Geographic comparison

9.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.8 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.9 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.10 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.12 India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.13 Market opportunity by geography

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

11.3 Landscape disruption

11.4 Industry risks

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

12.3 Bic

12.4 Crayola

12.5 Faber Castell Aktiengesellschaft

12.6 Flair Pens

12.7 Hindustan Pencils Pvt. Ltd.

12.8 Koh i noor Hardtmuth AS

12.9 Kokuyo Camlin Ltd

12.10 Linc Pen Plastics Ltd.

12.11 Luxor

12.12 Mitsubishi Pencil Co. Ltd

12.13 Montblanc

12.14 Newell Brands Inc.

12.15 PENTEL STATIONERY ( INDIA ) PVT. LTD.

12.16 PILOT Corp

12.17 Shanghai M and G Stationery Inc.

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

13.5 List of abbreviations

