WRJ Design Wins Mountain Living Home of the Year for an Unprecedented Third Time
Rush Jenkins and Klaus Baer, of the Jackson Hole-based interior design firm WRJ Design, are the only firm to ever earn Mountain Living's prestigious Home of the Year award three times. The spectacular home features sophisticated, alpine-style interiors and is described as "the pinnacle of indoor/outdoor living."
Oct 20, 2020, 09:33 ET
JACKSON HOLE, Wyo., Oct. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Every year Mountain Living magazine crowns the design team that best represents the "epitome of home design" with its Home of the Year award. Jackson Hole-based firm WRJ Design, along with Poss Architecture + Planning, Gallo Builders, Robert Singer and Associates Lighting Design and Soho Design Studio Landscape Architecture are honored as this year's winners for their Park City, Utah, legacy property that Mountain Living calls, "a masterpiece design collaboration." For WRJ Design, the victory marks the special honor of its third Home of the Year prize, after 2016 and 2018 wins, making WRJ the first firm in the award's 26-year history to secure three of the coveted trophies.
Perched high on a slope, the Park City home features a sleek infinity pool overlooking jaw-dropping vistas. WRJ's Jenkins advised and collaborated on sophisticated material choices that flow seamlessly from indoors out, as well as on every aspect of the serene interior from lighting to art to the Bulthaup kitchen and bath. WRJ designed bespoke pieces and commissioned artisanal work as well, tapping nature for inspiration on color and form, and sumptuous leathers, suede, cashmere and wools for texture.
Adding to the Home of the Year achievement, WRJ Design principals Rush Jenkins and Klaus Baer are celebrating the success of their first book, Natural Elegance: Luxurious Mountain Living, published by Vendome Press, which is now entering its third printing.
WRJ Design's stunning book "Natural Elegance: Luxurious Mountain Living" returns to press after a coast-to-coast book tour and serious ink from design publications worldwide sparked record sales. The book is filled with more than 200 images by famed photographer William Abranowicz of 12 WRJ-designed homes in breathtaking Western landscapes from the Rockies to the Pacific.
SOURCE WRJ Design