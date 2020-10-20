WRJ Design Wins Mountain Living Home of the Year for an Unprecedented Third Time

Perched high on a slope, the Park City home features a sleek infinity pool overlooking jaw-dropping vistas. WRJ's Jenkins advised and collaborated on sophisticated material choices that flow seamlessly from indoors out, as well as on every aspect of the serene interior from lighting to art to the Bulthaup kitchen and bath. WRJ designed bespoke pieces and commissioned artisanal work as well, tapping nature for inspiration on color and form, and sumptuous leathers, suede, cashmere and wools for texture.

WRJ Design has won Mountain Living's prestigious Home of the Year award for an unprecedented third time.

Adding to the Home of the Year achievement, WRJ Design principals Rush Jenkins and Klaus Baer are celebrating the success of their first book, Natural Elegance: Luxurious Mountain Living, published by Vendome Press, which is now entering its third printing.

WRJ Design's stunning book "Natural Elegance: Luxurious Mountain Living" returns to press after a coast-to-coast book tour and serious ink from design publications worldwide sparked record sales. The book is filled with more than 200 images by famed photographer William Abranowicz of 12 WRJ-designed homes in breathtaking Western landscapes from the Rockies to the Pacific.

