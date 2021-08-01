WRLD1 / TVNET enlarges its Luxury /Lifestyle group to 10 networks across the sectors of Lifestyle/ /Experiential Destinations/Private Air/ Luxury Properties and Wines worldwide

Sassover further noted: "The Luxury/Lifestyle hubs now provide increased range of topics and content diversity coupled with the fusion of additional Experiential Destinations, Private Air and guides to Luxury Properties worldwide for purchase or rental as the 10 networks on air now include:

■Lxurious.com

■Jetflites.com

■Properties.com

■Manhatn.com

■BHPOTV.com

■AspenTV.com

■WestHwd.com

■TVVegas.com

■Fshions.com

■WinesTV.com

The WRLD1 Luxury /Lifestyle network hubs and all other TVNET categories of geocentric and key industry vertical networks will continue to be resources for AI development that permit more targeted video content aggregation joined to contextual insights driving decisions in luxury travel, real estate, and vacation options

Sassover noted: "The challenges are balance and engaging range of content within our video display innovations and to optimize video viewing within the content 'window' to each local or regional international world Luxury/Lifestyle hubs which link to other WRLD1 destinations on the platform."

