WRM Acquires a Majority of Darling Ingredients' Trap Grease Business

HOUSTON, May 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Waste Resource Management, LLC ("WRM"), a leading provider of non-hazardous liquid waste collection and processing services, has entered into a definitive agreement with Darling Ingredients Inc. to acquire the majority of Darling Ingredients' trap grease collection and processing assets. Upon closing, this transaction will represent a significant step forward for WRM and further strengthen the company's position across high-growth MSAs in the U.S.

Ryan Wurgler, CEO of WRM, said "We are particularly enthusiastic about the strong strategic fit with WRM. This acquisition expands our footprint in 13 U.S. metro markets, creating numerous new opportunities for organic and inorganic growth. This acquisition will also enhance our service capabilities for both existing and new clients, while driving further vertical integration across the WRM platform. We are grateful to the Darling Ingredients and WRM teams for their collaboration, focus, and dedication throughout this process. From early discussions through extensive diligence and negotiations, the teams worked tirelessly to achieve a thoughtful and mutually beneficial outcome. We also appreciate the continued support of Ridgewood Infrastructure, whose partnership has been instrumental in executing this transaction."

About Waste Resource Management

Waste Resources Management, LLC (WRM) is an environmental services company specializing in non-hazardous liquid waste collection, transportation, processing, and recycling services. Through its three brands, Southwaste Disposal, McDonald Farms Enterprises, and Silver City Processing, the company employs over 300 people. To learn more, visit wrmco.com. Follow us on LinkedIn

SOURCE Waste Resource Management