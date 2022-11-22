Wrongful Convictions in Illinois Have a Long History

Wolfe & Stec, Ltd. knows that wrongful convictions happen in Illinois.

CHICAGO, Nov. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Pritzker School of Law's Center on Wrongful Convictions has been dedicated to identifying and reversing wrongful convictions since 1999, but the history of wrongful convictions in Illinois dates back much further. Since its inception, the Center on Wrongful Convictions has worked to exonerate more than forty innocent people.

Helping Bring Legal Injustices to Light

What does this mean for the people who are convicted of crimes? According to the Innocence Project, nearly 20,000 people in the United States are wrongfully convicted. Marc Wolfe of Wolfe & Stec, Ltd., explains, "Wrongful convictions can come about for a variety of reasons, from false confessions to official misconduct. You may feel helpless if you have already been convicted, but Wolfe & Stec, Ltd. understands that wrongful convictions happen and knows how to help."

Fighting Against Wrongful Convictions

A wrongful conviction can come about in a variety of ways. For example, mistaken identification by an eyewitness, especially in a case that predated DNA evidence or where there was no DNA evidence. Similarly, flawed forensic science can lead to a wrongful conviction. Flaws may come about in the testing process or when unreliable methods are used for testing.

A wrongful conviction can also arise from a false or coerced confession. Some people confess even when they are innocent just to end the interrogation or because they do not understand their rights.

Understand Your Rights in the Legal System

A person could also be convicted on the basis of testimony from an informant or witness who was promised something in return for their testimony. There could also be official misconduct during the investigation or trial that leads to a wrongful conviction.

Lastly, a conviction could be based on an inadequate defense. This does not necessarily mean a lawyer intentionally failed their client. These are often the result of a failure to properly investigate a case.

No matter the reason for the wrongful conviction, there are steps to take to preserve the rights of the wrongfully accused. It is important to find an attorney with experience in criminal law and dedication to pursuing your case.

Marc Wolfe has over 30 years of experience in criminal law. Mr. Wolfe is dedicated to serving his clients aggressively. He serves on both the Criminal Justice Section Council and the Standing Committee on Corrections and Sentencing. He is also a member of the National Association of Criminal Defense Lawyers.

