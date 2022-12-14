Wrongful Death in Nursing Homes

Attorney Roger Weinberg explains who can sue for wrongful death and how to file a wrongful death lawsuit.

TOWSON, Md., Dec. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Closure after losing a loved one can be hard to attain, especially when they were in a nursing facility, in the presence of healthcare professionals. The uncertainty of the circumstances surrounding a loved one's demise, the thought that they might have lived if a caretaker had done their job properly, makes it even more painful to bear. Filing a wrongful death case can help relieve the accumulated funeral and medical costs.

What Is Regarded as Wrongful Death?

Wrongful death refers to the death of a loved one caused by the action or inaction of a caretaker or medical officer in a nursing home or hospital. A wrongful death does not necessarily have to occur within the nursing home premises. If the death's cause can be linked to the facility staff's negligence, they can be held liable for the loss of your loved one.

Common Causes of Wrongful Death

Roger Weinberg, lead attorney at the Law Offices of Roger S. Weinberg, often refers to wrongful death as the aftermath of a caretaker's screwup. He says, "It's important to look for signs of caretaker negligence at every visit or discharge from a nursing home."

The following are some of the most common causes of wrongful death:

Broken limbs from preventable falls

Malnutrition and dehydration

Medication errors

Neglected pressure sores and bedsores

Physical assault.

Who Can Sue for Wrongful Death?

The immediate family can sue the nursing facility for wrongful death. Extended family members and dependents financially impacted by the passing of their loved one can file wrongful death lawsuits in unique scenarios. However, the family member or dependent intending to sue must do so within three years of your loved one's passing.

Attorney Roger Weinberg adds, "Allegations are not enough to establish the wrongful death of a loved one. You must provide substantial evidence in the form of medical records, video showing abuse and pictures of injuries." Talk to a trusted nursing home wrongful death lawyer to help build a strong case and get you the justice you deserve.

