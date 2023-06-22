Wrongful Death Lawsuit Filed Today in the Deadly Outbreak Linked to Dave's Sushi: Source of Poisoning Still Unknown

BOSEMAN, Mont., June 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ron Simon & Associates, along with Chuck Watson of the Watson Law Office in Bozeman, Montana, has filed a lawsuit on behalf of the estate of William Lewis. At least one local reporter points the finger at morel mushrooms, a novelty item used by Dave's in some sushi rolls, and which a Department of Public Health and Human Services investigation determined were cultivated in China and shipped to California for further distribution. According to Ron Simon, "whatever the pathogen is, it was extremely dangerous, killing two people that we know of, including Mr. Lewis and Ms. Ventura. Mr. Lewis, who lived in Toston, passed away very suddenly, and within a day of consuming the dangerous product."

Bill and Kelli Lewis met while both Deputy Sheriffs in Kern County. When Bill died, he left behind his wife Kelli, his sister Margaret, his son Justin, and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Bill and Kelli on one of their many travels.

According to unofficial reports, at least 41 victims have been identified, including the two deaths that have been attributed to the outbreak.

Food safety attorney Ron Simon acknowledges it's too soon to know at this point but indicated that this litigation may well implicate companies well outside of Montana, a situation his national food poisoning law firm is well-equipped to handle. "It's too soon to know," says Simon, "the extent to which Dave's Sushi is culpable, and to what extent other actors are to blame for these poisonings. What we do know, is that adulterated food was served to patrons of Dave's Sushi, and that this tragedy must be understood so as to prevent anything like this from happening in the future."

Mr. Lewis Liked to Tell People He and His Wife Kelli "Met While in Jail "

"Bill" Lewis was a Deputy Sheriff in Kern County when he met his wife, Kelli, who was also a Deputy Sheriff. Bill served the residents of Kern County for 27 years. In 2016, he and Kelli moved to Townsend, Montana, where he served as a Steward and Greeter at First Baptist Church. Eventually he and Kelli moved to Toston, where he lived when he passed.

The Department of Public Health and Human Services Investigation is Ongoing

The investigation remains ongoing, including both a potential trace-back investigation and an investigation into the type of poison or pathogen that is responsible. At present, for the family and friends of Mr. Lewis, that means his Death Certificate cannot be formally filed until more is known. When that will be remains a mystery.

