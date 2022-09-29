WRT Is Proud to Announce the Appointment of New President

WESTMINSTER, Colo., Sept. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Water Remediation Technology LLC (WRT) a world leader in ground water treatment, announces the appointment of Jay Swoboda as President. In this role, Mr. Swoboda will lead WRT as the company continues its growth providing services and equipment to the drinking water industry.

Jay Swoboda

"We are excited to welcome Jay to WRT, as we continue to expand our capabilities in groundwater treatment," said Michael Dimitriou, CEO of WRT. "Jay's strong experience and expertise in operations and service will be a great addition to our leadership and our goals of expanding our service offerings and meeting the needs of our clients across North America."

As a graduate engineer, with a diverse background in senior management, operations management, field services and manufacturing, Jay has experience in developing sound operational infrastructure for strategic business growth, while effectively managing day to day business operations.

Water Remediation Technology LLC (www.wrtnet.com) is a water treatment company based in the United States dedicated to providing total, long-term, environmentally sound solutions for removing radiological and other select contaminants from water sources. Specialized licensing enables the company to not only remove contaminants but also safely dispose of residuals in an environmentally responsible way.

WRT's objective is to provide clean water using methods that maintain a clean earth.

Media Contact:

Sue Anderson

[email protected]

303-424-5355

SOURCE Water Remediation Technology LLC