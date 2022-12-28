SEOUL, South Korea, Dec. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Generative AI-based solution startup Wrtn Technologies announced on the 28th that it will participate in CES 2023, the world's largest ICT exhibition to be held in Las Vegas from January 5 to 8 next year, and unveil software using Generative AI.

Wrtn Technologies, Named as CES Innovation Awards Honoree, Will Be Attending CES 2023

The AI writing practice software "Wrtn Training," which Wrtn Technologies will mainly display on at the CES 2023, was also selected as the winner of the CES 2023 Innovation Award Software & Mobile Apps category. The CES Innovation Awards are given to products or technologies that show excellence in technology, design, and innovation.

Wrtn Training, which won the award, is a service that allows users to experience writing practice by repeating the process of conveying their thoughts through writing. In response to the topic given by the user, the AI asks questions and suggests recommended materials for reference. The user can complete a piece of opinion writing through a guided process of introduction, writing, and rewriting. Large scale AI models for different languages are applied, such as Korean services based on Hyper-Clova by Naver and English services based on GPT-3 by Open AI.

In addition to Wrtn Training, this exhibition will also feature a showcase that can project Wrtn Technologies' long experience in the writing assistance area and competitiveness in the field of Generative AI. In the exhibition booth, you can experience 'Wrtn (wrtn.ai),' a service that drafts various writings including advertisements based on large scale Generative AI. Wrtn is characterized by being able to generate high-quality drafts by simply entering keywords, and more than 50 AI tools that can be used in various business situations such as SNS advertisement phrases and sales emails. The exhibition will take place at the following address: Tech West, Venetian Expo, Level 1, Hall G and Meeting Rooms, Samsung Electronics C-Lab, 61044

It is expected that Wrtn Technologies' Generative AI-based software will continue to innovate in the productivity sector, including writing education through AI tutors, as well as helping small business owners improve sales and content creators' productivity.

"In a world where the meaning of human creativity is changing with the advent of AI, services fused with AI and education are very important," said Lee Seyoung, CEO of Wrtn Technologies. "We will strengthen our global business with CES 2023."

About Wrtn Technologies, Inc

Wrtn Technologies is a startup that consists of writing experts and AI engineers who have trained Gen Z writing for more than nine years. Since its establishment in April 2021, it has been granted numerous awards such as △K-Digital Grand Championship's 2nd place △ Challenge! K-Startup 2021 2nd place △ K-Global Startup Competition 1st place △ Selected Samsung Electronics C-Lab Outside batch 4.

Press Contact:

Danny Kim

+82 2-499-1885

https://wrtn.io/

SOURCE Wrtn Technologies, Inc