WRVI Capital Changes Name to Celesta Capital

MENLO PARK, Calif., May 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- WRVI Capital, a global venture capital firm focused on deep technology, is changing its name to Celesta Capital. It is among the few VC firms that invests in hardware companies, in addition to companies focused on software and services. The firm specializes in deep tech such as AI, machine learning, robotics, cloud Infrastructure and more. The firm's new website is now celesta.vc.

Celesta Capital is currently led by its founding Managing Partners Lip-Bu Tan, Michael Marks, Nicholas Brathwaite, and Sriram Viswanathan. In addition, the firm has a team of seasoned investment professionals in the US, Israel, and India. The Celesta team, with deep operating experience, has built multi-billion dollar businesses, including during their tenure at companies such as Flex, Aptina, Intel, Cisco, and Cadence Design Systems.

The firm has funded over 75 technology companies, including Innovium, Berkeley Lights, SambaNova Systems, and Movandi to name a few.

ABOUT CELESTA CAPITAL

Celesta Capital is a leading venture capital firm that invests in exceptional entrepreneurs and disruptive technologies that will help shape the future. The management team and investment professionals bring their investment and operational experience to their portfolio companies along with a deep and unmatched network of value-added strategic relationships.

Media Relations Contact:

Robin Clewley

+1 206.696.2388

[email protected]

SOURCE Celesta Capital

Related Links

https://celesta.vc

