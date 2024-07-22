WS Audiology Recognized as a Top Employer 2024 in the United States

ISELIN, N.J., July 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- WS Audiology (WSA), a leading global innovator in hearing aid technology and solutions, proudly announces it has been recognized as a "Top Employer 2024" in the United States. The company has also achieved the prestigious Top Employer status this year in the WSA Denmark, Singapore and Germany locations, reinforcing the company's global commitment to providing an exceptional employee experience.

The Top Employers Institute program certifies organizations based on the participation and results of their HR Best Practices Audit. This audit covers six HR domains consisting of 20 topics across Business and People Strategy, Talent Acquisition, Learning, Diversity, Equity & Inclusion, Wellbeing, Digitalization, Compensation practices and more.

"We are incredibly proud to receive this recognition in the United States," said Nancy Werner, VP Human Resources, WSA Americas. "At WSA, we are committed to building a Wonderful Place to Work that fosters a culture of excellence and inclusion where our employees can thrive."

Being certified as a Top Employer showcases an organization's dedication to a better world of work and exhibits this through excellent HR policies and people practices. "We extend our gratitude to our employees for their contributions to our culture journey. This recognition is a shared achievement, and we look forward to continuing to grow and succeed together, with our more than 12,500 employees globally, all dedicated to our purpose of delivering Wonderful Sound for All," Nancy Werner said.

The Top Employers Institute program has certified and recognized over 2,300 Top Employers in 121 countries/regions across five continents.

For high-res images, click here.

About WS Audiology

Formed in 2019, through the merger of Sivantos and Widex, WS Audiology combines over 140 years' experience in pioneering the use of technology to help people with hearing loss hear the sounds that make life wonderful. With truly differentiated brands like Widex, Signia, Rexton, Audio Service and Vibe, and with diverse assets across wholesale, retail, online, managed care and diagnostic solutions, we are active in over 130 markets. WS Audiology employs 12,500+ people and is privately owned by the Tøpholm and Westermann families and the Lundbeck Foundation, as well as funds under the management of EQT. As a global leader, our ambition is to unlock human potential by making wonderful sound part of everyone's life. Learn more at www.wsa.com .

