WS Packaging Group Names New Chief Commercial Officer - Mark Roy

A packaging innovation specialist, Roy's 25-year career has spanned private equity owned, publicly traded, and privately held companies, where he has increased sales, streamlined commercial development, and implemented CRM technologies to benefit the bottom line.

"Mark not only is a builder of companies but also a builder of people. With his commitment to providing a superior customer experience along with his deep industry and technical knowledge, Mark is a tremendous addition to WS Packaging and our leadership team," said Dean Wimer, CEO, WS Packaging Group.

In the newly created role of chief commercial officer, Roy will focus on driving company growth, including oversight of sales, marketing, account management, customer services, strategy, and business development.

Roy most recently served as vice president of sales, marketing and supply chain for Elopak Americas, an international supplier of paper-based packaging solutions. Prior to that he was senior vice president of sales and business development at PaperWorks Industries Inc., a leading integrated packaging provider.

The addition of the chief commercial officer role reinforces WS Packaging's commitment to maximize the company's potential and maintain its position as one of North America's leading label converters, providing innovative packaging, shopper promotion, and branding solutions that help its customers increase shelf impact, brand consistency, and shopper engagement.

About WS Packaging Group

WS Packaging Group, Inc., with more than 50 years of experience, is one of the largest printing and label converting operations in North America. It operates 16 manufacturing facilities and produces high-quality packaging products. Its customers range in size from small businesses to large, high-volume manufacturers and consumer product goods companies doing business locally, nationally, and in marketplaces worldwide. For more, visit www.wspackaging.com.

