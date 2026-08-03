WSA Launches EMPOWERS U to Support the Next Generation of Audiologists Throughout Their Education and Early Careers

Program complements university education with mentorship, industry experience, and career development

EMPOWERS U creates a connected student journey extending from the university setting into professional practice

Initiative reflects WSA's long-term investment in audiologists and the future of hearing health

ISELIN, N.J., Aug. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- WSA, a global leader in hearing healthcare, today launched EMPOWERS U, a comprehensive partnership program designed to support Doctor of Audiology (AuD) students throughout their education and transition into the profession.

University programs provide aspiring audiologists with the rigorous academic and clinical foundation required to enter the field. EMPOWERS U builds on that foundation by connecting students with additional mentorship, industry experience, and professional development opportunities that complement their university education.

By bringing these opportunities together within one connected program, EMPOWERS U supports the complete student journey – from academic preparation and early professional exploration to practical experience, employment, and continued career development.

"The strength of the audiology profession begins with the exceptional education provided by university programs," said Sheena Burks, Chief Clinical Officer, WSA. "EMPOWERS U is designed to complement that work by helping students connect what they learn at their universities with additional industry exposure, mentorship, and real-world professional experience. Together, universities and WSA can give aspiring audiologists a strong, end-to-end foundation for successful and fulfilling careers."

The EMPOWERS U name reflects the program's core elements: Educational Programs, Mentorship, Partnership, Outreach, Workforce Training, Engagement, Relationship-Building, and Scholarships. Together, these elements create a coordinated framework for supporting students and strengthening WSA's collaboration with AuD programs.

A Dedicated Partnership for Doctor of Audiology Programs

Participating AuD programs receive a dedicated WSA partner who works with university leaders to identify opportunities that support student education, exploration, and professional readiness.

WSA audiologists will contribute to on-site learning in areas such as hearing technology, research, career preparation, and the business of audiology. Participating universities will also receive access to WSA hearing aids for use in university clinics, along with grants and other resources supporting student research.

Through these partnerships, universities can expand students' exposure to emerging technologies and industry perspectives while preserving the academic and clinical programs at the center of their education.

Support Across the Student Journey

EMPOWERS U is designed to support students as they move through their education and into the early stages of their careers. Along the way, students can build relationships with WSA audiologists whose experience aligns with their interests and goals, gaining guidance that helps them better understand the profession and the paths available within it.

That support extends beyond mentorship. Training, research opportunities and career-readiness programming allow students to deepen their knowledge, explore areas of interest and connect their university education with practical applications. Paid externships then give students the opportunity to apply what they have learned in clinical settings before graduation, while scholarships help make those experiences more accessible.

As students prepare to enter the workforce, professional matching can connect them with opportunities aligned with their preferred setting, specialty, or location. Events, ongoing communications, and an alumni community help sustain those relationships over time, giving students continued access to peers, mentors and other professionals as their careers develop.

"EMPOWERS U connects the experiences that shape an aspiring audiologist's development into one continuous journey," concluded Burks. "By working alongside universities and remaining engaged with students throughout their education and early careers, WSA is helping build a stronger, more connected audiology community. The lasting measure of the program will be the professionals it supports, the careers it helps launch, and the difference those audiologists make in people's lives."

Universities and Students Can Learn More About EMPOWERS U

AuD program leaders interested in bringing EMPOWERS U to their university can visit WSAEmpowersU.com to learn more and inquire about partnership opportunities.

Students enrolled in AuD programs can also visit WSAEmpowersU.com to explore available opportunities and submit a student application.

About WSA

WSA is a global leader in hearing healthcare. WSA helps millions of people with hearing loss regain the joy of hearing through innovative hearing technologies. WSA believes that hearing unlocks human potential - and that sound isn't just something you hear - it's something you feel, share, and live through - something truly wonderful. Visit www.wsa.com for more information.

Media Contact:

Caleigh McDaniel

770-695-3157

[email protected]

SOURCE WSA