WSE Stock Drop - Robbins LLP Reminds Investors They May Be Eligible to Lead the Class Action Lawsuit Against Wise Group plc

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Robbins LLP reminds investors that a securities class action has been filed on behalf of all persons and entities that purchased or otherwise acquired Wise Group plc (NASDAQ: WSE) securities between May 11, 2026 and July 23, 2026 (the "Class Period").

The complaint alleges that Wise and certain of its senior executives violated the federal securities laws by making materially false and/or misleading statements regarding the Company's anti-money laundering compliance, anti-terrorist financing controls, and regulatory risks.

Investors who suffered losses during the Class Period may have legal rights. If you want to seek appointment as lead plaintiff, you must submit your papers to the court by September 28, 2026.

Why Was Wise Group Sued?

Wise is a global financial technology company that provides international money transfer and cross-border payment services. On May 11, 2026, the Company transferred its primary stock listing from the London Stock Exchange to the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the ticker symbol "WSE."

According to the complaint, defendants sought to portray Wise as well-positioned for growth in the United States while allegedly failing to disclose material regulatory issues affecting the Company's business. The lawsuit alleges that, at the time of its Nasdaq listing and related SEC filings, Wise materially understated the regulatory risks facing the Company arising from allegedly deficient anti-money laundering and counter-terrorist financing controls.

Specifically, the complaint alleges that defendants failed to disclose that:

Wise allegedly faced significant regulatory risks arising from materially deficient anti-money laundering controls and anti-terrorist financing procedures;

faced significant regulatory risks arising from materially deficient anti-money laundering controls and anti-terrorist financing procedures; the Company allegedly was under an active investigation by Belgian authorities concerning potential money laundering offenses;

was under an active investigation by Belgian authorities concerning potential money laundering offenses; Wise allegedly faced a materially greater risk that the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency ("OCC") would deny its application for a U.S. national trust bank charter due to longstanding compliance deficiencies; and

faced a materially greater risk that the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency ("OCC") would deny its application for a U.S. national trust bank charter due to longstanding compliance deficiencies; and as a result, defendants' statements concerning the Company's business, regulatory compliance, and future prospects were materially false and misleading or lacked a reasonable basis.

Why Did WISE Stock Collapse?

According to the complaint, on June 1, 2026, Reuters reported that the Brussels Public Prosecutor's Office was investigating Wise Europe in connection with transactions reportedly involving more than €500 million in suspicious activity. The article stated that prosecutors were investigating potential money laundering offenses with alleged links to fraud, corruption, and drug trafficking. The complaint alleges that following this news, Wise's U.S.-listed shares declined from $12.77 to $10.72 over the course of three trading days.

The lawsuit further alleges that on July 24, 2026, additional information reached the market when reports disclosed that the OCC had denied Wise's application for a national trust bank license. According to the complaint, the OCC cited significant supervisory and compliance concerns, including longstanding deficiencies in Wise U.S.'s anti-money laundering and counter-terrorist financing program. Following this disclosure, Wise's U.S.-listed shares fell an additional 6.2%, closing at $11.33 per share on July 24, 2026.

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Who May Be Eligible?

The lawsuit seeks to represent investors who purchased or otherwise acquired Wise Group plc (WSE) securities during the applicable Class Period.

If you purchased Wise Group stock during this period and suffered investment losses, you may have rights under the federal securities laws.

What Is a Lead Plaintiff?

The lead plaintiff is the investor appointed by the court to represent the interests of the proposed class throughout the litigation. Investors do not have to serve as lead plaintiff to potentially share in any recovery if the lawsuit is successful.

If you want to become the lead plaintiff, you must file your papers with the court by September 28, 2026.

Does it Cost Anything to Participate?

No. Robbins LLP represents investors on a contingency fee basis. Investors never pay attorneys' fees or litigation expenses. If there is a recovery, defendants pay fees and costs.

Contact Robbins LLP

Investors seeking additional information about the Wise Group plc securities class action may submit an inquiry through Robbins LLP's website, email attorney Aaron Dumas, Jr., or give us a call at (800) 350-6003.

About Robbins LLP

A recognized leader in shareholder rights litigation, Robbins LLP has helped restore more than $1 billion in value to shareholders and secured some of the largest recoveries in shareholder derivative litigation history.

"Behind everything we do is the belief that companies should be governed responsibly, fiduciaries should be held accountable, and shareholders deserve transparency and fairness," said Brian J. Robbins, Founding Partner of Robbins LLP.

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SOURCE Robbins LLP