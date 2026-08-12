WSE UPCOMING DEADLINE: Levi & Korsinsky Alerts Wise Group plc Stockholders of Securities Class Action - Contact the Firm

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP notifies Wise Group plc investors that a securities class action alleges the Company understated longstanding anti-money laundering and counter-terrorist financing deficiencies ahead of and following its Nasdaq debut.

NEW YORK, Aug. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP notifies investors in Wise Group plc (NASDAQ: WSE) that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of shareholders who purchased securities between May 11, 2026 and July 23, 2026. Find out if you could qualify to recover your losses. You may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at [email protected] or (212) 363-7500.

WSE shares declined 16.05% across June 1-3, 2026, a cumulative drop of $2.05 per share to a close of $10.72, followed by a further 6.2% decline on July 24, 2026. Belgian prosecutors are examining more than half a billion euros ($582.5 million) in suspicious transactions. The lead plaintiff deadline is September 29, 2026.

The Alleged Anti-Money Laundering Compliance Failures

Wise moved its primary listing to Nasdaq on May 11, 2026, presenting itself as a global payments platform serving nearly 19 million customers and processing over $243 billion in cross-border volume in FY2026. According to the lawsuit, the Company's registration materials framed anti-money laundering and counter-terrorist financing compliance failures as hypothetical future risks. The complaint alleges that deficiencies described by U.S. regulators as "longstanding" were already present and material at that time.

Key AML Allegations for Shareholders

The lawsuit contends regulatory risk disclosures materially understated existing anti-money laundering and counter-terrorist financing shortcomings at Wise's U.S. operations.

The complaint alleges compliance weaknesses were characterized in conditional, forward-looking terms rather than as present conditions.

compliance weaknesses were characterized in conditional, forward-looking terms rather than as present conditions. Plaintiffs allege monitoring systems described as reviewing hundreds of data points in real time were inadequate to detect laundering, fraud , corruption and drug trafficking links.

monitoring systems described as reviewing hundreds of data points in real time were inadequate to detect laundering, , corruption and drug trafficking links. The lawsuit contends disclosure of a pending national trust bank application was positioned so as to minimize the risk that the charter would be denied.

The complaint alleges investors purchased WSE securities at artificially inflated prices as a result.

"This case presents important questions about anti-money laundering disclosure obligations in the cross-border payments sector, particularly where regulators later described compliance shortcomings as longstanding," -- Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Submit your information here or call (212) 363-7500.

WHY LEVI & KORSINSKY: Over the past 20 years, Levi & Korsinsky LLP has established itself as a nationally-recognized securities litigation firm that has secured hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders and built a track record of winning high-stakes cases. The firm has extensive expertise representing investors in complex securities litigation and a team of over 70 employees to serve our clients. For seven years in a row, Levi & Korsinsky has ranked in ISS Securities Class Action Services' Top 50 Report as one of the top securities litigation firms in the United States.

Frequently Asked Questions About the WSE Lawsuit

Q: What is the WSE class action lawsuit about? A: A securities class action has been filed against Wise Group plc (NASDAQ: WSE) alleging materially false and misleading statements between May 11, 2026 and July 23, 2026. Shares fell approximately 16.05% after reports of a Belgian money laundering investigation and the OCC's denial of Wise's national trust bank application citing long-standing AML deficiencies. Investors who purchased shares during the Class Period and suffered losses may be eligible to seek compensation.

Q: Who is eligible to join the WSE investor lawsuit? A: Investors who purchased WSE stock or securities between May 11, 2026 and July 23, 2026 and suffered financial losses may be eligible. Eligibility is based on purchase date and documented losses -- not on whether you still hold the shares.

Q: What is the WSE lead plaintiff deadline? A: The deadline to apply for lead plaintiff appointment is September 29, 2026. This deadline applies only to investors seeking to serve as lead plaintiff. Class members who do not apply may still participate in any recovery without taking action before this date.

Q: What do WSE investors need to do right now? A: Gather brokerage records including purchase dates, share quantities, and prices paid. Contact Levi & Korsinsky for a free, no-obligation evaluation at [email protected] or (212) 363-7500. No immediate action is required to remain eligible as an absent class member.

Q: What if I already sold my WSE shares -- can I still recover losses? A: Yes. Eligibility is based on when you purchased, not whether you still hold the shares. Investors who bought during the Class Period and sold at a loss may still be eligible to participate.

Q: What does it cost me to participate? A: There is no upfront cost to contact the firm. Securities class actions are generally handled on a pure contingency basis. No upfront fees, no retainer, and no out-of-pocket costs. Any attorneys' fees and expenses awarded to class counsel are subject to court approval.

Q: What if I live outside the United States? A: U.S. securities class actions generally cover purchases on U.S. exchanges regardless of the investor's country of residence.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Ed Korsinsky, Esq.

33 Whitehall Street, 27th Floor

New York, NY 10004

[email protected]

Tel: (212) 363-7500

Fax: (212) 363-7171

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SOURCE Levi & Korsinsky, LLP