FORT COLLINS, Colo., Aug. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- DH2i®, the leading provider of multi-platform Software Defined Perimeter and Smart Availability™ software, today announced that it will present a live webinar entitled, "WSFC is Dumb – Get Smart About Clustering."

When:

Wednesday, August 7 at 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. Pacific Time (2:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. Eastern Time)

Why Attend:

What's the only thing IT pros hate more than unplanned outages? Microsoft Windows Server Failover Clustering (WSFC). That's been the unanimous opinion of the SQL Server professionals DH2i has chatted with anyway… It is really quite ironic. If WSFC is so widely despised, why does it remain the default clustering tool for Failover Cluster Instances (FCIs) and Availability Groups (AGs)?

Unfortunately for many organizations, it's as simple as, "That's how it's always been." For other companies, it's because they put a whole lot of stake in a certain nine letter word that starts with "M" and ends with "icrosoft."

However, many companies are finally starting to acknowledge this is actually an escapable reality. They're done putting up with a horrendous management experience that requires a multitude of disparate tools and interfaces. They are done being eviscerated by licensing costs. They're ready for something that's simply better.

Join DH2i to learn about the quickest, most effective way to escape WSFC oppression in Windows and Linux environments. Attendees will be introduced to a clustering alternative that prioritizes:

A simplified and unified management experience for Windows and Linux

Instance-level portability for maximum licensing efficiency

A "Smart" self-healing availability engine for minimized downtime

Learn more and register here:

http://dh2i.com/wsfc-is-dumb-get-smart-about-clustering/

