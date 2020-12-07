WSGF - P2P Short-Term Rental Investment Firm Vaycaychella Adds New Caribbean 3 Unit Property To Portfolio Available On Airbnb

DALLAS, Dec. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- World Series of Golf, Inc. (USOTC: WSGF) ("WSGF"), through its sharing economy technology subsidiary serving the short-term rental market, Vaycaychella, today announced closing on the acquisition of a historic building in Old San Juan, Puerto Rico. The property has three units which will be made available for short-term rentals through Airbnb, VRBO and Booking.com after the property is refurbished.

WSGF is in the process of changing its corporate name in conjunction with the acquisition of Vaycaychella earlier this year.

"We here at Vaycaychella are enthusiastic participants in the sharing economy specifically tied to the short-term rental sector of the sharing economy currently spotlighted by the pending Airbnb IPO," said William "Bill" Justice, CEO of Vayaychella. "We have built a pilot ecosystem model connecting investors with individuals seeking the development and operation of short-term rental properties. Over the past three years we have partnered with vacation property operators in the Caribbean to build a portfolio of properties with an estimated value over $10 million. Now, we are excited to scale that model with the introduction of a peer-to-peer application, also known as a P2P app, automating the connection between investors and prospective short-term rental property owners and operators."

To learn more about Vaycaychella's strategy to capitalize its own growth in conjunction with the Airbnb IPO, see CEO William "Bill" Justice's letter to investors published Friday, December 4th.

Vaycaychella recently announced inviting individuals to sign up as Beta Users to begin testing the Vaycaychella P2P Investment App.

Vaycaychella's vision is to empower existing and would-be short-term rental property owners to access investment capital for property acquisitions and improvements financed outside the conventional lending and investment market.

Through Vaycaychella's P2P app, small business lenders and investors, and even private individuals can connect with entrepreneurial short-term property rental operators to access real estate leveraged investment opportunities not usually available through conventional brokers and agents.

Likewise, entrepreneurial short-term property rental operators now have access to a wider variety of investment options than ordinarily available through conventional channels.

Vaycaychella has built a pilot client base serving a Caribbean based vacation property owner with 10 beachfront community vacation homes currently under management. Vaycaychella has financed the property owner to acquire and refurbish the 10 premium properties which serve as collateral on Vaycaychella's investment.

Last week, Vaycaychella announced adding a boutique hotel in the Caribbean to its portfolio of short-term rental properties available on sharing economy apps like Airbnb, VRBO and Booking.com. Sharing economy apps are taking an increasing share of the $32 billion Caribbean vacation market.

Today, Vaycaychella adds the property in Puerto Rico to its portfolio. Once refurbishment is completed, the building will include three short-term rental units available on sharing economy apps like Airbnb, VRBO and Booking.com.

To learn more and keep up with the latest updates, visit https://www.vaycaychella.com/. At the company website, you will find a blog with frequent industry publications on the short-term rental market in general, as well as entries specific to Vaycaychella.

Disclaimer/Safe Harbor: This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Securities Litigation Reform Act. The statements reflect the Company's current views with respect to future events that involve risks and uncertainties. Among others, these risks include the expectation that any of the companies mentioned herein will achieve significant sales, the failure to meet schedule or performance requirements of the companies' contracts, the companies' liquidity position, the companies' ability to obtain new contracts, the emergence of competitors with greater financial resources and the impact of competitive pricing. In the light of these uncertainties, the forward-looking events referred to in this release might not occur.

