WSGF - Vaycaychella Completes P2P App For The Sharing Economy Sector Expected To See $50 Billion In IPOs By Year-End Between Airbnb And DoorDash

Vaycaychella has developed a P2P app to connect short term rental property owners and investors within the sharing economy. Vaycaychella's vision is to empower existing and would-be short-term rental property owners to access investment capital for property acquisitions and improvements financed outside the conventional lending and investment market.

Through Vaycaychella's P2P app, small business lenders and investors, and even private individuals can connect with entrepreneurial short-term property rental operators to access real estate leveraged investment opportunities not usually available through conventional brokers and agents.

Likewise, entrepreneurial short-term property rental operators now have access to a wider variety of investment options than ordinarily available through conventional channels.

The impending Airbnb IPO valued at $30 billion exemplifies both the promise of the short-term rental property market in addition to illustrating the substantial traction of the sharing economy.

As we emphasized in our original introduction of Vaycaychella last week, Airbnb has the potential to be a global, seismic economic event spotlighting the unprecedented, and until now, largely untapped potential of the sharing economy. Airbnb has more rooms to rent (7 million) than the five largest hotel operators combined (4.3 million) – Marriott, Hilton, Intercontinental Wyndham and Hyatt,

Further illustrating the potential of the sharing economy, DoorDash is also expected to IPO before the end of the year at a $25 billion valuation. DoorDash harnesses the energy of an entrepreneurial, on demand work force and their private transportation resources to provide the world's largest third-party delivery service that is now rivaling Fed-Ex.

Sharing economy technology enable enterprises like Airbnb and DoorDash and, with great expectations, Vaycaychella, empower anyone and everyone around the world to combine their personal resources (homes, cars, savings and talent for example) under a single organized business, that can compete with if not dominate any traditional Fortune 500 competitor.

Last week on Friday, Vaycacychella migrated its P2P app out of development and into testing. After completing internal testing, we will begin beta testing. Later this week, Vaycaychella plans to start signing up beta users to begin testing the P2P app before the end of the month. Management expects a production launch of the P2P app before year-end.

To learn more and keep up with the latest updates, visit https://www.vaycaychella.com/. At the company website, you will find a blog with frequent industry publications on the short-term rental market in general, as well as entries specific to Vaycaychella.

Disclaimer/Safe Harbor: This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Securities Litigation Reform Act. The statements reflect the Company's current views with respect to future events that involve risks and uncertainties. Among others, these risks include the expectation that any of the companies mentioned herein will achieve significant sales, the failure to meet schedule or performance requirements of the companies' contracts, the companies' liquidity position, the companies' ability to obtain new contracts, the emergence of competitors with greater financial resources and the impact of competitive pricing. In the light of these uncertainties, the forward-looking events referred to in this release might not occur.

