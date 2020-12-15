WSGF - Vaycaychella Expands P2P Vacation Rental Investment Reach Adding New Caribbean Property

DALLAS, Dec. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- World Series of Golf, Inc. (OTC Pink: WSGF) ("WSGF"), through its new subsidiary, Vaycaychella, today announced expanding its peer-to-peer (P2P) sharing economy technology business reach by adding a new short-term vacation rental property to its portfolio. All properties in the portfolio are available on Airbnb in addition to the new property acquired today and located in Mexico on the Caribbean coast.

Earlier this year, WSGF acquired Vaycaychella, a sharing economy technology company with a P2P application (App) to connect entrepreneurs ("rentrepreneurs)" seeking to acquire short-term rental vacation properties with investors to back them. WSGF is in the process of making a corporate name change in conjunction with its new Vaycaychella business focus.

Vaycaychella is a three-year-old operation that has built a business model focused on financing short-term vacation rental properties outside of conventional financing channels. Vaycaychella's mission is to empower entrepreneurs looking to get into the short-term vacation property rental business marketed through sharing technology apps such as Airbnb, Booking.com and Vrbo.

Now that Vaycaychella has established a proven model through developing a portfolio of properties that includes 11 Caribbean beach front vacation homes including today's acquistion, a boutique hotel, and a recently acquired 3 unit building in Puerto Rico with an overall estimated cumulative value exceeding $12 million, the company is scaling that model with the introduction of a P2P App designed to connect new and existing short-term vacation property rental operators with prospective investors.

WSGF management is targeting $100 million in revenue in the first twelve months following the production launch of Vaycaychella's P2P App.

Vaycaychella's P2P App is currently developed and undergoing an internal testing phase. Vaycaychella has begun to assemble beta users for a next phase of evaluation and testing.

To learn more and keep up with the latest updates at Vaycaychella, visit https://www.vaycaychella.com/. At the company website, one will find a blog with frequent industry publications on the short-term rental market in general, as well as entries specific to Vaycaychella.

