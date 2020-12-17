WSGF - Vaycaychella is Building Global Payment Solutions for Airbnb, Booking.com and VRBO Hosts

DALLAS, Dec. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- World Series of Golf, Inc. (OTC Pink: WSGF) ("WSGF"), in conjunction with its new Vaycaychella subsidiary, today highlighted the company's ongoing global payment solutions developments.

WSGF recently acquired Vaycaychella, a three-year-old operation focused on financing short-term vacation rental properties outside of conventional financing channels. Vaycaychella's mission is to empower entrepreneurs looking to get into the short-term vacation property rental business marketed through sharing technology apps such as Airbnb, Booking.com and Vrbo. Vaycaychella is scaling its operation with the introduction of a sharing economy P2P technology to connect entrepreneurs ("rentrepreneurs)" seeking to acquire short-term rental vacation properties with investors to back them.

WSGF is in the process of making a corporate name change in conjunction with its new Vaycaychella business focus.

While the P2P application (app) to connect rentrepreneurs with investors is the core of Vaycaychella's strategy, management is wrapping that core with additional services essential to the ultimate success of rentrepreneurs as short-term vacation property hosts.

First among those additional services are global payment solutions. A host's ability to receive and make payments associated with operating one or more short-term vacation properties is not trivial, and the complexities increase when income and expenses cross international borders.

Yesterday, Forbes published an article addressing the challenges associated with the global payment system for short-term vacation property owners and operators.

Forbes - Global Payments: Airbnb, Expedia, Booking.com And The Travel Industry's 2021 Prospects

The article features the likelihood of increased global business and leisure travel in 2021 after the rollout of the Covid vaccine, and then goes on to highlight the corresponding challenges facing short-term vacation property operators in regard to their dependency on the global payment system. The article specifically addresses the complexity of financial systems in emerging markets, the risk to payment systems from organized hacker attacks and the expenses associated with multiple currency exchanges.

Vaycaychella plans to first launch an international Visa Card solution for hosts designed to both safely facilitate receiving payments as well as making necessary purchases to support their short-term rental operations. The Visa Card solution for hosts is only the beginning of Vaycaychella's planned global payment system solutions to support rentrepreneurs. Developments, for instance, are underway to provide revolving credit services to help operators manage cash flow. Vaycaychella is also working to create a pre-paid Visa Card services hosts can in turn offer to customers traveling internationally and in need of managing currency exchange.

To learn more and keep up with the latest updates at Vaycaychella, visit https://www.vaycaychella.com/. At the company website, you will find a blog with frequent industry publications on the short-term rental market in general, as well as entries specific to Vaycaychella.

