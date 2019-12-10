WSGF Announces New Business Expansion Into $335 Billion Market Opportunity

DALLAS, Dec. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- WSGF, Inc. (aka World Series of Golf, Inc.) (USOTC: WSGF) today announced a management restructuring and business expansion. Until recently, WSGF has over the past several years maintained only minimal operations focused on protecting the company's assets consisting primarily of sports and entertainment industry specific intellectual property and corresponding proprietary industry knowledge. Earlier this year, WSGF launched an initiative to explore new business opportunities. As part of the initiative, WSGF engaged a new Chief Executive Officer (CEO) on an interim basis to manage the exploration for a new business opportunity and later integrate that new business opportunity. Attorney Lawrence Bailey is now serving as the WSGF CEO. In his capacity as CEO, Mr. Bailey has secured a letter of intent to acquire a new business with a unique digital enterprise approach to empowering individuals to acquire and manage vacation properties. The target acquisition is a shared economy prequel to existing shared economy applications such as Airbnb and Bookings.com. WSGF's pending acquisition is designed to give everyone access to acquiring a vacation property that can be marketed and leased through existing shared economy vacation apps. The shared economy was reported in a Forbes article published earlier this year to have been a $15 billion market in 2014 projected to reach $335 billion by 2025. The WSGF acquisition is scheduled to close in early January. In the meantime, WSGF has initiated efforts to update its public disclosures with the objective of meeting OTC Markets "Current Information Standard" reporting requirements. WSGF also plans to soon launch a new corporate website and to release more details on the target acquisition. Coming updates will also include plans for the company's existing sports and entertainment assets.

Disclaimer/Safe Harbor

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Securities Litigation Reform Act. The statements reflect the Company's current views with respect to future events that involve risks and uncertainties. Among others, these risks include the expectation that any of the companies mentioned herein will achieve significant sales, the failure to meet schedule or performance requirements of the companies' contracts, the companies' liquidity position, the companies' ability to obtain new contracts, the emergence of competitors with greater financial resources and the impact of competitive pricing. In the light of these uncertainties, the forward-looking events referred to in this release might not occur.

WSGF Contact:

Lawrence Bailey

Info@wsgfinc.com

+(800)-871-0376

SOURCE WSGF, Inc.