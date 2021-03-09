WSGF Initiatives Vaycaychella 2.0 Development To Include Crypto And Crowdfunding

DALLAS, March 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- World Series of Golf, Inc. (OTC Pink: WSGF) ("WSGF"), through its new operating subsidiary, Vaycaychella, today announced kicking off development efforts on the next version of the company's alternative real estate finance application designed to facilitate the purchase of short-term rental properties. The Vaycaychella App Version 2.0 will include cryptocurrency and crowdfunding features to expand alternative finance options available to entrepreneurs ("Rentrepreneurs").

WSGF acquired Vaycaychella last year making the new business acquisition its primary focus. A name change reflecting the alternative real estate finance focus is underway. The name change will include a ticker symbol change. No reverse or forward split is concurrently underway with the name and ticker symbol change.

WSGF has just launched beta testing of its Vaycaychella App Version 1.0. Beta users have been registered and will receive sign-on links to begin testing tomorrow.

Management confirms the Vaycaychella App Version 1.0 production release is on track for June.

The Vaycaychella app is designed to empower a new generation of short-term rental property operator entrepreneurs (or Rentrepreneurs) and to give access to a new generation of real estate investors.

Vaycaychella's mission is to expand the short-term rental ecosystem upstream from rental apps like Airbnb, VRBO, and Expedia to include the short-term rental property purchase with the introduction of our Vaycaychella Peer-To-Peer (P2P) App to connect would be short-term rental property buyers that might not have had the resources before to make a purchase, with a crowd of new breed alternative investors.

To learn more and keep up with the latest updates at Vaycaychella, visit https://www.vaycaychella.com/. At the company website, you will find a blog with frequent industry publications on the short-term rental market in general, as well as entries specific to Vaycaychella.

Disclaimer/Safe Harbor: This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Securities Litigation Reform Act. The statements reflect the Company's current views with respect to future events that involve risks and uncertainties. Among others, these risks include the expectation that any of the companies mentioned herein will achieve significant sales, the failure to meet schedule or performance requirements of the companies' contracts, the companies' liquidity position, the companies' ability to obtain new contracts, the emergence of competitors with greater financial resources and the impact of competitive pricing. In the light of these uncertainties, the forward-looking events referred to in this release might not occur.

