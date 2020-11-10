WSGF Introduces Sharing Economy Tech Company Vaycaychella For The Short-Term Rental Market Soon To Be In The Airbnb IPO Spotlight

In January of this year, as the result of efforts launched earlier in 2019, WSGF acquired a business named Vaycaychella. Vaycaychella originated operations in 2017 serving the short-term vacation rental market. Vaycaychella's mission is to serve short-term vacation rental owners and investors with a peer-to-peer (P2P) lending application (app). Vaycaychella's plans to introduce additional apps that serve short-term rental owners and investors by, for example, providing discounted access to rental amenity supplies, on demand maintenance services, insurance, security and international banking and credit card processing.

Vaycaychella has built a pilot client base serving a Caribbean based vacation property owner with 10 beachfront community vacation homes currently under management. Vaycaychella anticipates soon adding a small boutique hotel to its pilot client base.

In the coming days, Vaycaychella will begin beta testing for its P2P lending app to connect prospective vacation property owners with would be investors. Look for an announcement coming soon asking to sign-up willing participants to test the beta software.

While the onset of COVID created some cause for concern as to the interim viability of the short-term rental market, the parallel and industry pacing progress of Airbnb toward an anticipated $30 billion IPO has provided formidable optimism for the paradigm shifting promise across multiple industries to include not only the hospitality industry, but the overall housing and finance industries as well.

Airbnb has the potential to be a global, seismic economic event spotlighting the unprecedented, and until now, largely untapped potential of the sharing economy. Airbnb has more rooms to rent (7 million) than the five largest hotel operators combined (4.3 million) – Marriott, Hilton, Intercontinental Wyndham and Hyatt,

https://www.vaycaychella.com/blog/airbnballer

In short, the advent of sharing economy technology like Airbnb, Uber and we like to think, Vaycaychella apps, empowers everyday individuals around the world to combine their personal resources (homes, cars, savings and talent for example) under a single organized business, that can compete with if not dominate any traditional Fortune 500 competitor.

Following the acquisition of Vaycaychella by WSGF, the managing director of Vaycaychella, William "Bill" Justice, was appointed as the CEO and Chairman of WSGF.

In addition to managing Vaycaychella's pilot customer base and managing the development of the P2P lending app, Mr. Justice has worked to update WSGF's public disclosures in accordance with the guidelines and rules issued by OTC Markets. Last week, WSGF was designated by OTC Markets as "Current" in its required disclosures.

Now that the company is "Current" with OTC Markets, Mr. Justice plans to submit an application with the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority to change the company's name from World Series of Golf to Vaycaychella.

To learn more and keep up with the latest updates, visit https://www.vaycaychella.com/. At the company website, you will find a blog with frequent industry publications on the short-term rental market in general, as well as entries specific to Vaycaychella.

Disclaimer/Safe Harbor: This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Securities Litigation Reform Act. The statements reflect the Company's current views with respect to future events that involve risks and uncertainties. Among others, these risks include the expectation that any of the companies mentioned herein will achieve significant sales, the failure to meet schedule or performance requirements of the companies' contracts, the companies' liquidity position, the companies' ability to obtain new contracts, the emergence of competitors with greater financial resources and the impact of competitive pricing. In the light of these uncertainties, the forward-looking events referred to in this release might not occur.

WSGF Contact:

William "Bill" Justice

[email protected]

(800) 871-0376

SOURCE World Series of Golf, Inc.