WSGF Releases FinTech Development Review With Crowdfunding And Cryptocurrency Updates And Preview Of Pending Balance Sheet Progress

DALLAS, April 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- World Series of Golf, Inc. (OTC Pink: WSGF) ("WSGF") today released a management update in conjunction with the recently published FY2020 Annual Report.

Serving Future Airbnb and VRBO Operators

WSGF acquired Vaycaychella last year making the new business acquisition its primary focus. A name change reflecting the alternative real estate finance focus is underway.

When WSGF acquired Vaycaychella, Vaycaychella was already in the business of facilitating financing for the purchase and renovation of real estate properties for the purpose of generating revenue from short-term vacation rentals like those found on Airbnb, and VRBO. Vaycaychella's mission is to serve short-term vacation rental owners and investors in the near term with a peer-to-peer (P2P) lending application (App) currently under development, and at this time, being tested in a beta phase.

Prior to Vaycaychella's acquisition, Vaycaychella launched a pilot alternative real estate financing operation to test and evolve its operating premise. Vaycaychella still maintains a portfolio of Caribbean vacation properties as a pilot model to validate the opportunity to build a business around providing an alternative financing resource to empower entrepreneurs to build and expand short-term vacation property rental businesses.

$1.25 Million Asset And $1.5 Million Liability Exchange For Non-Convertible Preferred

Vaycaychella has provided alternative financing backing multiple short-term vacation rental properties and a boutique hotel.

Vaycaychella invested $1.25 million dollars in the pilot, Caribbean, short-term vacation rental properties prior to WSGF's acquisition of Vaycaychella.

WSGF acquired Vaycaychella in January of 2020, in exchange for a $1.5 million note.

WSGF and the Vaycaychella sellers expect to exchange the $1.5 million note for preferred stock without an option to convert into common, prior to the end of Q2 2021.

Peer-To-Peer (P2P) Fintech Alternative Real Estate Finance App To Launch This May

The Vaycaychella Peer-To-Peer (P2P) App will connect would be short-term rental property buyers with a new breed of alternative investors.

Management expects to launch the App no later than May of this year and possibly by the end of April. The App is currently undergoing Beta testing.

The post Covid convergence of an increase in vacation demand and housing supply could result in an ideal buying opportunity for would-be short-term vacation property owner/operator entrepreneurs, and WSGF's Vaycaychella App has the potential to be the right tool at the right time to help entrepreneurs (or as we like to call them "Rentrepreneurs") to purchase houses.

Cryptocurrency and Crowdfunding

The company recently announced kicking off development efforts on the next version of the company's alternative real estate finance application designed to facilitate the purchase of short-term rental properties. The Vaycaychella App Version 2.0 will include cryptocurrency and crowdfunding features to expand alternative finance options available to entrepreneurs ("Rentrepreneurs").

WSGF management reports having been recently contacted and entering into to business development negotiations regarding an opportunity to launch a cryptocurrency backed by fractional ownership into a portfolio of short-term rental vacation properties. Management anticipates an agreement coming soon.

Caribbean Boutique Hotel

The Vaycaychella backed boutique Caribbean Hotel is located in Havana, Cuba. In spite of the impact from Covid, renovations are nearly complete, and an opening is anticipated soon. To celebrate the opening and to facilitate market awareness for Vaycaychella's alternative finance service, look for news coming soon about a contest to participate in the opening celebration, and be one of the first to stay at the Vaycaychella backed boutique Caribbean hotel.

To learn more and keep up with the latest updates at Vaycaychella, visit https://www.vaycaychella.com. At the company website, you will find a blog with frequent industry publications on the short-term rental market in general, as well as entries specific to Vaycaychella.

