WSI | Kase Survey Reveals How Retail Supply Chain Leaders Are Rebuilding for 2026

APPLETON, Wis., Dec. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- WSI (Warehouse Specialists, LLC) and Kase, in collaboration with independent research firm TrendCandy, have released Retail Supply Chain Moves That Will Define 2026. This timely survey captures insights from 250 retail supply chain leaders on how they're adapting to tariff turbulence, nearshoring and reshoring trends, and rising expectations for delivery speed and control.

WSI | Kase Survey

The report unveils a sector in rapid transformation. Nearly every respondent (94%) said recent tariff increases have accelerated their supply-chain decision-making, while 91% acknowledge tariff volatility has already prompted a reevaluation of supplier geography. Yet only 21% feel their logistics networks are truly equipped for regional fulfillment, signaling a readiness gap even as momentum toward regional models intensifies.

"Retailers are balancing urgency with pragmatism," said Peter Davis, Senior Vice President for Commercial Operations at WSI | Kase. "They're diversifying sourcing, piloting nearshore operations, and rethinking 3PL partnerships—but capital, technology, and resilience remain the biggest variables."

Regional resilience replaces cost-first thinking

The data shows the industry is shifting from cost-centric strategies to resilience-centric design.

77% of leaders report sourcing has already shifted away from China toward tariff-neutral countries.

of leaders report sourcing has already shifted away from China toward tariff-neutral countries. 93% are expanding warehousing in the U.S. or Mexico to strengthen regional fulfillment.

are expanding warehousing in the U.S. or Mexico to strengthen regional fulfillment. 84% expect to restructure 3PL partnerships by 2026, as only 58% feel confident their current providers can handle major strategic shifts.

Control emerges as the new currency

Beyond sourcing, leaders are prioritizing control, visibility, and technology integration as competitive differentiators.

88% of respondents say transparency on supply chain changes strengthens customer loyalty.

of respondents say transparency on supply chain changes strengthens customer loyalty. 84% encounter IT alignment challenges, reinforcing that agility without visibility is fragility.

WSI | Kase's research highlights that technology alignment and capital readiness now define supply-chain agility, not just geography. The survey illustrates how retailers are blending nearshore expansion, digital infrastructure, and collaborative partnerships to achieve lasting resilience.

A full-spectrum perspective on logistics transformation

As a powerhouse in modern logistics, WSI | Kase combines decades of 3PL and warehousing expertise with advanced fulfillment technology to deliver true end-to-end performance. Together, they support everything from manufacturing and niche storage to ecommerce fulfillment and transportation, providing the stability and visibility today's brands need to stay competitive. Their collaboration with TrendCandy brings quantitative rigor and data-driven industry insight into one of the industry's most urgent transformations.

"This data gives leaders a roadmap for measured transformation," added Davis. "It's not just about moving faster…it's about finding actionable strategies to actually move the ball downfield."

Download the report

Retail Supply Chain Moves That Will Define 2026 is now available for download here.

The full report explores:

Why nearshoring and reshoring pilots are accelerating across North America

Where technology and visibility gaps persist

How 3PL partnerships are evolving for regional readiness

What infrastructure and investment priorities will define performance through 2026

About WSI

WSI (Warehouse Specialists, LLC) is a leading 3PL provider delivering reliable fulfillment and supply chain solutions nationwide. Combining people, process, and technology, WSI helps brands optimize logistics spend, streamline operations, and improve customer satisfaction. Learn more at wsinc.com.

About Kase

Kase™ delivers direct-to-consumer, retail, and omnichannel fulfillment powered by proprietary technology that provides real-time order tracking, routing, and inventory control. Kase helps brands keep their promises with every order. Learn more at kase.com.

About TrendCandy

TrendCandy partners with leading brands to produce original, data-driven research that fuels thought leadership and industry storytelling.

Contact:

Alyssa Wolfe

Director of Demand Generation

[email protected]

SOURCE Kase