WSI Albuquerque Celebrates Growth Amidst Pandemic

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M., Dec. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- WSI has been working hard to ensure their clients and other local businesses feel supported during these unusually challenging times. Their mission has always been to help local businesses succeed through customized digital marketing plans.

Brian Tankersley

As the novel coronavirus pandemic has been forcing many businesses to change the way they operate, WSI Albuquerque has been lucky to grow with the addition of a new team member. WSI is proud to announce Brian Tankersley as Director of Sales & Business Development, a move that will allow the company a greater capacity for helping more of the local businesses they champion.

Brian is a veteran of 24+ years in advertising and marketing, helping clients from mom & pop diners to Fortune 500 companies stand out from the competition. His career began in the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex, in the billboard industry. He has worked in a wide array of advertising media, including broadcast television, print, and digital ventures. Brian arrived in Albuquerque in 2010, after falling in love with the city on a family trip. He has since renounced his Texanhood and considers himself New Mexico True!

Brian's philosophy is based on developing meaningful relationships. He positions himself as a consultant and advocate. He believes that integrity is integral to successful business development.

"I have had the privilege to work in every corner of the marketing industry, on both sides of the desk, and I have seldom encountered a team as capable as ours at WSI. It is a true advantage to have a local footprint but a global resource pool via the WSI Network. There has never been a place I feel as excited to start every day as I do with WSI!" says Tankersley.

In his personal life, Brian is a father to three wonderfully talented children. He enjoys live music (especially by his kids), hiking, travel, and considers himself a connoisseur of pop culture.

Brian is a perfect addition to the WSI team as they work towards being the largest and very best internet marketing company in the southwest.

WSI is a Full-Service Digital Marketing Company in Albuquerque that specializes in SEO, Web Design, Mobile Apps, Google Ads, and Social Media Marketing.

If you would like more information, please call Brian Tankersley at (505) 382-4094 or email [email protected].

