WSI Selects Metafora to Advise Transportation Technology Strategy

News provided by

Metafora

25 May, 2023, 08:00 ET

CHICAGO, May 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- One of the largest privately held logistics companies in the U.S., Warehouse Specialists, LLC (WSI), has selected Metafora to assist with WSI's technology strategy for its brokerage and managed transportation offerings. The goal of this partnership is to further modernize and improve the WSI freight unit's technology and make better use of its data.

Continue Reading

"The technology approach for our warehouse business has been to take best-in-class software modules from a variety of vendors and tie them together to provide our customers with a truly reliable and data-rich experience. Our transportation business requires the same thing. Metafora has a unique combination of deep technology expertise, operating experience, and market knowledge. It also shares WSI's commitment to customer service. Partnering with Metafora was an easy decision," says Peter Davis, VP and General Manager of Fulfillment and Chemical for WSI.

The partnership with WSI on its digital freight initiative will focus on technology selection and data strategy to support rapid growth goals and ensure consistent and top tier customer experience.

"Metafora is excited to partner with WSI on this journey. They have an incredible team, an incredible reputation, and an incredible track record of delivering for their customers. Delivering our technology and industry expertise will ensure that WSI remains an industry leader in all facets of their business through this digital transformation," added Ryan Schreiber, Metafora's Chief Growth Officer.

As the freight tech landscape continues to evolve, Metafora is uniquely positioned to help trucking companies, shippers, 3PLs, freight brokers, freight forwarders, and others in the transportation and supply chain industry navigate challenges and capitalize on opportunities. With a focus on technology and data-driven solutions, Metafora helps businesses achieve greater efficiency, cost savings, and customer satisfaction.

About Metafora 
Metafora is a technology consulting firm focused on transportation, logistics and supply chain strategy. Metafora's mission is to help businesses overcome roadblocks toward progress and growth through better application of software, so we can contribute to a more efficient world together.

About WSI 
Founded in 1966, WSI is one of the largest privately-held 3PLs in the U.S. Through its roughly 14 million square feet of warehousing space, asset and non-asset transportation offerings, and large rail network, WSI provides absolute supply chain reliability for customers ranging in size from the Fortune 500 to recent startups. 

SOURCE Metafora

Also from this source

Metafora Announces Agile Coaching for Freight Tech

Metafora's Viewpoint Article Contributes to Neal Award Win for Best Commentary

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.