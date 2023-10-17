WSJ Ranks CSUN No. 2 Public University in California

News provided by

California State University Northridge

17 Oct, 2023, 10:07 ET

NORTHRIDGE, Calif., Oct. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- California State University, Northridge (CSUN) is honored to announce our recognition as the No. 2 public university in California and No. 12 in the nation, according to the Wall Street Journal (WSJ)/College Pulse 2024 Best Colleges in the U.S. ranking.

The WSJ's updated methodology places a heightened focus on student outcomes. Thanks to this new metric, CSUN also ranked the nation's fifth-best university for social mobility and twentieth for student experience. And impressively, among California public universities, CSUN is second only to UC Berkley – and above all other CSUs.

Upskilling, says CSUN, is a major reason why. That's because continuous learning, at whatever stage of a person's career, is now more important than ever. Over the past decade, the university has invested heavily in upskilling initiatives, including professional courses and programs to help working adults advance in their careers.

It appears to be paying off.   

But upskilling is not just integral to growing and building a new, highly trained workforce – it's a core piece of our commitment to ongoing student success. As is the university's range of flexible learning options, like online courses, hybrid models and work-friendly scheduling.

It's all part of our effort to bolster the workforce in high-demand industries, from taxation to social work to engineering and more. The university also provides opportunities for experiential learning, such as internships and collaborative projects, allowing students to apply their newly acquired skills in real-world scenarios.

CSUN's recent WSJ ranking exemplifies our unwavering commitment to providing quality education. We're not just celebrating our place in academia; we're shaping the future of professional development.

For more information on CSUN's ranking and upskilling programs, visit Why CSUN.

About California State University, Northridge (CSUN):

Located in Los Angeles' San Fernando Valley, CSUN is a vibrant and diverse learning community dedicated to excellence, innovation and the lifelong success of our students.

SOURCE California State University Northridge

