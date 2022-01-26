WSJ: "U.S. Food Supply is Under Pressure"

CORONA, Calif., Jan. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Advanced Container Technologies, Inc (Ticker: ACTX), said it has a solution to fix America's food problem, which the Wall Street Journal recently reported is in turmoil.

With the current supply chain issues and the regular occurrences of contamination, America has a really big food problem.

According to the CDC, leafy vegetables and fruits, are often contaminated with harmful pathogens. Washing does not remove all germs because contaminants stick to the surface and even get inside the leaves. These pathogens include Norovirus, Salmonella, Listeria, Cyclospora, and E.coli.

How big is this problem? The CDC says, foodborne pathogens cause an estimated 48 million illnesses a year.

The solution

According to Food Safety Tech, Controlled Environment Agriculture (CEA) offers a solution. CEA is a method of cultivating plants in an enclosed environment, using technology to ensure optimal growing conditions.

"Because outbreaks are most often due to produce coming into contact with contaminated irrigation water, indoor growing provides an ideal solution with zero reliance on irrigation water. It also offers a sealed environment with virtually no risk of contamination from animal excrement or other pathogen sources," the publication reports. "These standards are nearly impossible to achieve in a traditional farm setting."

Advanced Container Technologies sells Controlled Environment Indoor Farms called GrowPods that can be located virtually anywhere to provide an ongoing supply of ultra-clean and nutritious vegetables. Additionally, GrowPods can be located closer to the point of consumption, which significantly reduces the carbon footprint caused by transporting food by trucks thousands of miles across the nation.

"GrowPods enable farming in a clean and contaminant-free environment," said Doug Heldoorn, CEO of Advanced Container Technologies. "This system provides safe and clean growth in a sealed, controlled environment with virtually no risk of illness-causing pathogens, while also bypassing the broken supply chain and bringing food to where it's needed most."

Advanced Container Technologies is a leading distributor of GrowPods.

For more information on GrowPods or Advanced Container Technologies, call: (951) 381-2555 or visit: www.advancedcontainertechnologies.com.

