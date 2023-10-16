WSP Promotes Patrick Watz to Midwest District Transportation Leader

News provided by

wsp usa

16 Oct, 2023, 10:55 ET

Watz will guide strategic development and help position the firm in pursuit of new transportation projects throughout the 13-state Midwest district.

MINNEAPOLIS, Oct. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - WSP, a leading engineering, environment, and professional services consultancy in the U.S., has named Patrick Watz as Midwest district transportation business line leader.

Watz, a senior vice president with the firm since 2021, brings nearly three decades of experience to his new leadership role that includes planning, design and construction of highways, bridges, rail transit systems and multi-modal facilities across the U.S.

Continue Reading
Patrick Watz / WSP Midwest Transportation Leader (CNW Group/wsp usa)
Patrick Watz / WSP Midwest Transportation Leader (CNW Group/wsp usa)

"Patrick's multi-discipline experience enables him to oversee a collaborative delivery approach and leverage technical excellence across multiple business lines," said John Trotta, Midwest district leader at WSP. "His knowledge and expertise translate to agility and creativity in problem-solving as he steps into this new role."

While helping position WSP in pursuit of new transportation projects and guiding strategic development, Watz will remain engaged with the delivery of active projects in the district, including Metropolitan Council's METRO Blue Line Light Rail Extension project, a 13.5-mile transitway that will connect downtown Minneapolis with the communities of North Minneapolis, Robbinsdale, Crystal and Brooklyn Park.

In his prior role at WSP, Watz led the nine-state Plains District with responsibility for the strategic direction of all business lines. Prior to joining WSP, Watz served in various regional and business line leadership positions for other national engineering firms.

Watz is a graduate of the University of California, Berkeley, with a bachelor's degree in civil engineering, and a graduate of the University of Chicago Booth School of Business with a master's degree in business administration. He is a registered professional engineer in Minnesota, North Dakota and California.

He is involved in several industry and civic organizations including American Council of Engineering Companies (ACEC), Women's Transportation Seminar (WTS) and Minneapolis Downtown Council.

WSP's Midwest district includes Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Minnesota, Michigan, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota, Ohio, South Dakota and Wisconsin.

WSP is working with clients on numerous transformational transportation projects throughout the Midwest district, including Wells Wentworth Connector (Chicago), Dingell Drive Tunnels Rehabilitation at Detroit Metropolitan Wayne County Airport (Michigan), St. Louis Lambert International Airport's master plan (Missouri), Kansas Department of Transportation's K-96 Corridor (Kansas), East Kellogg and I-70 Polk Quincy Viaduct (Kansas), Metropolitan Council's Green Line and Blue Line extensions (Minnesota) and the US 31/I-465 interchange modification (Indiana), among many other projects.

About WSP in the U.S.

WSP USA is the U.S. operating company of WSP, one of the world's leading engineering, environment and professional services firms. Recognized on Fast Company's Brands that Matter List for 2022 as a top Community-Minded Business, WSP in the U.S. brings together engineers, planners, technical experts, strategic advisors and construction management professionals who are dedicated to collaborate in the best interests of serving local communities. WSP designs lasting solutions in the buildings, transportation, energy, water and environment markets. With approximately 16,000 employees in 300 offices across the U.S., WSP partners with its clients to help communities prosper. wsp.com

SOURCE wsp usa

Also from this source

John Trotta Named Midwest District Leader at WSP

John Trotta Named Midwest District Leader at WSP

Senior vice president and national director of client services will be responsible for growth and oversight of operations across the firm's 13-state...
Ning Zhang Joins WSP as National Tolling Lead

Ning Zhang Joins WSP as National Tolling Lead

Zhang brings an extensive tolling background to his new leadership role, including management of traffic and revenue for three major Texas toll...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Construction & Building

Image1

Transportation, Trucking & Railroad

Image1

Personnel Announcements

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.