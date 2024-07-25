WSPN and Canza Finance Partner to Revolutionize Financial Services in Africa and Emerging Markets

TORTOLA, British Virgin Islands, July 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- WSPN, a leading global digital payments company, is thrilled to announce its strategic collaboration with Canza Finance, a pioneering financial technology company focused on Africa. This partnership aims to accelerate the adoption of Real-World Assets (RWA) and Decentralized Finance (DeFi) solutions across Africa and other emerging market regions.

The collaboration between WSPN and Canza Finance marks a significant milestone in the journey toward financial inclusion and the freedom of finance in underserved markets especially in the African Continent. By leveraging WSPN's cutting-edge digital payment solutions and Canza Finance's deep understanding of the African financial landscape, the partnership aims to provide innovative financial solutions that are accessible, secure, and efficient.

The African market is poised for huge financial changes, with a rapidly growing population and increasing internet penetration. However, traditional financial services often fall short in reaching the unbanked and underbanked populations. This partnership seeks to bridge that gap by introducing advanced Web3 financial solutions, enabling individuals and businesses to access financial services that were previously out of reach.

At the heart of this collaboration is WSPN's stablecoin, WUSD. Designed to provide stability and reliability, WUSD is a fully collateralized stablecoin that is pegged to the U.S. Dollar at a 1:1 ratio. With the integration of WUSD into Canza Finance's ecosystem, users in African and emerging markets will enjoy the smooth conversion of African fiat to WUSD, using a stable and trustworthy digital currency for various financial transactions, including remittances, payments, and savings.

Canza Finance has built the first scalable on-chain adaptation of African currencies at 1:1 parity with Central bank rates - https://baki.exchange. This innovative approach ensures stability and trust for users transacting with local currencies on the blockchain. Baki offers a solution for hedging against currency devaluation, addressing a crucial need in these markets.

Canza Finance's mission is to empower individuals and businesses across Africa and emerging markets by building the on-chain financial system of the future. The company also aggregates Real-World Assets (RWAs) on a new marketplace. Having serviced over 300 institutions and agents, this platform streamlines access to high-quality assets for investors while expanding market exposure for RWA providers. The result is a more efficient experience for investors and a broader reach for RWA providers.

About WSPN

WSPN is a global digital payments company that provides transparent, fast, and efficient digital payment solutions leveraging the latest technological advancements of Distributed Ledger Technology ("DLT"). We are dedicated to shaping seamless digital payment solutions for our global partners worldwide at the frontier of future digital payments and financial inclusion.

Worldwide USD ('WUSD'), WSPN's flagship USD stablecoin, is a fiat-collateralized stablecoin that is pegged to the U.S. Dollar at a 1:1 ratio. Dedicated to optimizing payment solutions for web3 industry enterprise users, WUSD empowers the real economy through secure, compliant digital payments, spanning stablecoins, exchanges and cards, all geared for global expansion.

Learn more: www.wspn.io | Twitter | LinkedIn

About Canza Finance

Canza Finance is an Open Finance Portal enabling access to unlimited financial services for emerging markets. Backed by seasoned industry leaders such as Avalanche, Protocol Labs, Consensys Mesh, etc.

While Canza is committed to building products tailored to serve emerging economies with products such as Baki that offer one of the most effective ways to actively hedge against currency devaluation; the permissionless nature of Blockchain technology allows for these services and products to be utilized globally. Canza's RWA marketplace is a global product that offers a better investment experience for RWA investors and enhanced exposure for RWA providers.

Learn more: https://canza.io | Twitter | Telegram

SOURCE WSPN