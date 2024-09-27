WSPN and Conflux Forge Strategic Partnership for a Brighter Path in Digital Finance

SINGAPORE, Sept. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Worldwide Stablecoin Payment Network (WSPN) is excited to announce a groundbreaking partnership with Conflux, a leading high-performance public blockchain. This collaboration will see WSPN's flagship stablecoin product, WUSD, on the Conflux blockchain, marking a significant milestone in both companies' efforts to advance the DeFi space. WUSD is a stablecoin designed for worldwide payments and round-the-clock financial markets, always redeemable 1:1 for US dollars. Through this collaboration, users will not only enjoy higher staking rewards but also have the opportunity to participate in the growing DeFi ecosystem, offering stable returns while being part of the evolving financial landscape.

Key aspects of this partnership include:

1. Expanding Multi-Chain Ecosystem Globally

WSPN, committed to providing convenient payment experiences worldwide, recognizes Conflux's high performance and low transaction costs as key advantages. This collaboration will expand WSPN's multi-chain ecosystem, making WUSD more accessible to users with diverse preferences. Conflux's technological strengths will effectively support WUSD's global circulation, promoting broader adoption while attracting more users to the Conflux ecosystem.

2. Enhancing Liquidity with CFX/WUSD Trading Pair

To boost WUSD's liquidity, WSPN is partnering with major exchanges like Bitget to introduce the CFX/WUSD trading pair and enable deposit and withdrawal functions on the Conflux eSpace network. This initiative aims to provide a smoother trading experience, lower entry barriers, and strengthen the ties between WUSD and the Conflux ecosystem. It's expected to increase WUSD's market trading volume, significantly reduce on-chain costs, and improve transaction speeds, while also enhancing its visibility on major exchanges.

3. Expanding On-Chain Use Cases for WUSD

The partnership will create more on-chain use cases for WUSD, further driving its issuance and trading volume. WUSD will be integrated across various DApps within the Conflux ecosystem, including trading, payments, lending, and cross-border transactions. These new applications will boost demand for WUSD and offer users more opportunities to engage with the WUSD ecosystem, enhancing market activity and liquidity.

Conclusion

This strategic alliance between WSPN and Conflux around the WUSD stablecoin marks a pivotal moment in the journey towards a more inclusive and efficient global financial system. Both parties are committed to working closely with the community to explore innovative applications and drive the sustained growth of the entire ecosystem. As we move forward, users can expect to see a series of new features, improved accessibility, and enhanced financial opportunities emerging from this collaboration.

About Conflux

Conflux Network is a permissionless Layer 1 blockchain that connects decentralized economies worldwide. It utilizes a hybrid PoW/PoS consensus mechanism, ensuring a fast, secure, and scalable blockchain environment. Conflux operates without congestion, maintains low fees, and prioritizes network security. Being the leading regulatory-compliant public blockchain in China, Conflux offers advantages for projects entering the Asian market. In its partnerships, Conflux collaborates with global brands and government entities including, Shanghai government, China Telecom, Little Red Book (China's Instagram), McDonald's China, and Oreo. These noteworthy collaborations serve as a testament to Conflux's unwavering dedication to driving blockchain and metaverse initiatives.

Learn more at https://confluxnetwork.org

About WSPN

WSPN is a leading provider of next-generation stablecoin infrastructure, committed to building a more secure, efficient, and transparent payment solution for the global economy. Their flagship product, WUSD stablecoin, is pegged 1:1 to the U.S. Dollar and aims to optimize secure and licensed digital payments for Web3 users. WSPN 's Stablecoin 2.0 approach prioritizes user-centricity, community governance, and accessibility, paving the way for widespread stablecoin adoption.

Learn more: www.wspn.io | X | LinkedIn

