WSPN and TradeGo Partner to Bring Global Commodity Trade and Stablecoin Settlements On-Chain Across Australia, Asia, and LATAM

TORTOLA, British Virgin Islands, Dec. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Worldwide Stablecoin Payment Network (WSPN), a leading provider of next-generation stablecoin infrastructure, today announced a strategic partnership with TradeGo, a digital service platform specializing in global commodity trade documentation. The collaboration aims to digitize commodity documentation and cross-border settlements, modernizing supply chains and reshaping trade finance across Australia, Asia, and Latin America. The partnership integrates WSPN's stablecoin settlement technology with TradeGo's blockchain-based electronic Bill of Lading (eBL) infrastructure, enabling businesses to access faster, more transparent, and cost-effective global trade operations.

Closing the Digital Loop with Stablecoin Settlements

As global trade increasingly demands greater speed and transparency, stablecoins are emerging as critical infrastructure for cross-border settlements. WSPN's stablecoin technology addresses the fundamental challenge of traditional banking rails: slow, geographically constrained, and dependent on multiple intermediaries. When combined with TradeGo's blockchain-based eBL, which provides cryptographic security and real-time verification, the solution eliminates both documentation fraud and settlement delays.

WSPN's USD-based stablecoin completes the digital loop by enabling instant settlement once documents and title transfers are validated on-chain. The technology removes time-zone delays, correspondent banking friction, and multi-day clearing cycles that constrain traditional payment systems.

The joint solution synchronizes cargo title transfers with stablecoin payments. When a shipment is verified and title is transferred on TradeGo's platform, payment is released instantly via WSPN's infrastructure. This turns a multi-day process into an immediate transaction, reducing credit risks, minimizing trade fraud, and accelerating liquidity for all parties involved.

Reshaping Trade Finance for the Digital Economy

The integration of WSPN's stablecoin settlements reshapes how trade finance operates. Lenders gain real-time visibility into supply chain data and reduce fraud risks. Borrowers, particularly SMEs and mid-market exporters, access faster liquidity and more inclusive financing options outside traditional banking channels.

This is especially impactful for high-growth trade corridors including Australia-Southeast Asia (agriculture, minerals, metals), China-LATAM (energy products, industrial commodities), and ASEAN-Australia-LATAM (diversified commodities and manufacturing inputs).

This partnership marks a significant step in bringing global commodity trade on-chain, enabling businesses to settle transactions at blockchain speed with full transparency and regulatory compliance.

About WSPN

WSPN is a leading provider of next-generation stablecoin infrastructure, dedicated to building a more secure, efficient, and transparent global payment ecosystem. Our flagship stablecoin, WUSD, is fully backed and pegged 1:1 to the U.S. Dollar, serving as the foundation for a suite of integrated financial solutions. These solutions support a range of financial applications from institutional treasury management to programmable payments and decentralized finance. With a strong focus on transparency, regulatory compliance, and user accessibility, WSPN bridges the gap between Web3 innovation and traditional financial systems, driving the global adoption of stablecoins at scale.

Learn more: www.wspn.io | X | LinkedIn

About TradeGo

Founded in Singapore in November 2021, TradeGo is backed by major industry players including Sinochem, PetroChina, Macquarie, COSCO Shipping Energy, China Merchants Energy Shipping, Saudi Aramco, Mitsui, Bank of China, China Construction Bank, and Wanxiang Blockchain. TradeGo leverages blockchain technology to ensure transaction security, efficiency, and privacy in the transmission of trade documents. For more information, visit: https://www.tradego.com/

SOURCE WSPN