WSP's Ian McNamara Assumes Northeast District Leader Position

18 Oct, 2023, 11:55 ET

New role focuses on continuing to build and strengthen performance across business lines, while supporting opportunities for growth in the seven-state Northeast district. 

NEW YORK, Oct. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - WSP, a leading engineering, environment and professional services consultancy in the U.S., has announced that Ian McNamara, who most recently spearheaded East region strategy and development across all sectors, was promoted to Northeast district leader.

McNamara is a senior vice president who joined WSP as director of strategic initiatives in 2020 and most recently served as the East region development director, where he was responsible for leading and supporting major pursuits across all business lines.

Ian McNamara / WSP Northeast District Leader (CNW Group/wsp usa)
The Northeast district includes more than 1,500 employees in Connecticut, Maine, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New York, Rhode Island and Vermont.

"For more than 25 years, Ian has developed and implemented strategies that have driven business growth and facilitated collaboration for large infrastructure and development projects — in the U.S. and internationally," said Jerry Jannetti, East region president at WSP. "With this new role, Ian is focused on continuing to build and strengthen our performance across business lines, while working with our regional teams to support opportunities for growth."  

Beginning his career in the transportation sector in Ireland, McNamara's diverse career background includes project development, operations management, urban planning and mobility, as well as serving as investment director for infrastructure programs. At WSP, he has been involved in winning and leading major transmission and distribution programs as well as complex urban transportation solutions and developments in the semiconductor sector. 

McNamara graduated from University College Cork in Ireland with a bachelor's degree in civil and environmental engineering, and a master's degree in transportation engineering. He also completed studies in organizational design for digital transformation at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology. 

About WSP in the U.S.

WSP USA is the U.S. operating company of WSP, one of the world's leading engineering, environment and professional services firms. Recognized on Fast Company's Brands that Matter List for 2022 as a top Community-Minded Business, WSP in the U.S. brings together engineers, planners, technical experts, strategic advisors and construction management professionals who are dedicated to collaborate in the best interests of serving local communities. WSP designs lasting solutions in the buildings, transportation, energy, water and environment markets. With approximately 16,000 employees in 300 offices across the U.S., WSP partners with its clients to help communities prosper. wsp.com

SOURCE wsp usa

News Releases in Similar Topics

