W&T Offshore Presents at Barclays CEO Energy-Power Conference and Updates Investor Presentation

HOUSTON, Sept. 4, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE : WTI ) today announced that Tracy Krohn, W&T Offshore's Chairman and CEO, is participating in the Barclays CEO Energy-Power Conference in New York City and is scheduled to make a presentation today from 3:45 pm to 4:20 pm Eastern Time.

Mr. Krohn's presentation to the conference will be broadcast live over the Internet and be available for replay. The webcast link to the audio presentation and accompanying slides can be accessed from the Company's website.

In connection with W&T's participation in the conference, W&T has updated its investor presentation, which is available from the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at www.wtoffshore.com.

About W&T Offshore

W&T Offshore, Inc. is an independent oil and natural gas producer with operations offshore in the Gulf of Mexico and has grown through acquisitions, exploration and development. The Company currently has working interests in 48 producing fields in federal and state waters and has under lease approximately 650,000 gross acres, including approximately 440,000 gross acres on the Gulf of Mexico Shelf and approximately 210,000 gross acres in the deepwater. A majority of the Company's daily production is derived from wells it operates. For more information on W&T Offshore, please visit the Company's website at www.wtoffshore.com.

