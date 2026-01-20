WT Oil & Gas and EnviroKlean Launch Zero Solids Recycle® System for the Permian Basin

New solids-free recycling system eliminates waste solids, cuts costs, and sets a new standard for produced water reuse.

MIDLAND, Texas, Jan. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- WT Oil & Gas, in partnership with EnviroKlean, today announced the launch of its Zero Solids Recycle® system (ZSR®), a next-generation, solids-free produced water recycling system engineered for high-volume oilfield operations in the Permian Basin.

Designed to process up to 150,000 barrels per day, this fully manned, continuous-flow system allows operators to recycle produced water without generating waste solids, eliminating the high cost and environmental liability of sludge haul-off and disposal.

This ZSR® system combines WT Oil & Gas's proven treatment infrastructure and operational expertise with EnviroKlean's Zero Solids® technology and EK One™ chemistry platform. Together, the partnership delivers a smarter, more sustainable approach to water reuse by reducing costs, emissions, and maintenance while improving uptime, water quality, and safety.

"When we saw how Zero Solids® virtually eliminates waste solids at the source, we immediately recognized its potential to revolutionize produced water recycling," said Kirt Montague, CEO of WT Oil & Gas. "We're now delivering the same performance our clients trust without the burden of sludge, trucks, or environmental waste. That's a huge win for operators under pressure to reduce costs and improve oil recovery".

"WT Oil & Gas brings unmatched field service and operational scale," added Robert Rolfe, CEO of EnviroKlean. "Combining their strengths with our Zero Solids® technology and EK One™ chemistry platform creates a transformative solution for large-scale produced water recycling, one that truly changes the game for sustainability and performance."

Why Solids-Free Recycling Matters

Conventional recycling methods such as dissolved air flotation (DAF) or "floc and float" rely on chemical reactions that precipitate harmful contaminants into solids/sludge, driving up disposal costs and environmental risk.

The ZSR® system is much different, as it prevents solids from forming altogether. By maintaining contaminants in a dissolved state, the system delivers frac-ready water that stays stable for an extended period without solids, souring, or toxic gas generation like H₂S.

This new solids-free recycling approach offers major operational advantages:

No DAFs, sludge pits, or weir tanks

Smaller treatment footprint and simpler logistics

Lower total cost of treatment

Reduced disposal volumes and emissions

Improved oil recovery

Increased storage stability

Enhanced ESG and sustainability performance

Built for the Field. Backed by Experience.

The Zero Solids Recycle® (ZSR®) system integrates seamlessly into large-scale reuse and completion programs. From fully-staffed field crews and automated dosing systems to remote monitoring and real-time reporting, WT Oil & Gas and EnviroKlean deliver a turnkey, solids-free recycling solution that increases efficiency, safety, and profitability in produced water management.

"We greatly value exceptional partners who share our vision for innovation and sustainability," said John Williams, EnviroKlean President. "WT Oil & Gas understands what it takes to deliver results in the field. Together, we're setting a new standard for large-scale, solids-free recycling."

About WT Oil & Gas - WT Oil & Gas is an affiliated company of WaterTectonics dedicated to high-volume water treatment solutions for oil and gas operators in the Permian Basin and beyond. Headquartered in Midland, Texas, the company delivers cutting-edge technologies, like the proprietary Zero Solids Recycle® system through its exclusive partnership with EnviroKlean, to help clients recycle produced water without generating sludge or waste solids. Backed by more than 25 years of field-proven experience from WaterTectonics in water management, design engineering, and equipment manufacturing, WT Oil & Gas provides performance-driven water solutions built for the oilfield. Learn more at: www.wtoilandgas.com

About EnviroKlean® - EnviroKlean is a specialty chemical and water treatment technology provider that delivers a comprehensive suite of water treatment solutions that protect infrastructure, improve productivity, and enhance sustainability. Powered by proprietary EK One™ carbon-based chemistry, our solutions are revolutionizing the way scale, corrosion, bacteria, and oil water separation are managed across the entire produced water lifecycle. EnviroKlean technologies—including our patent-pending Zero Solids® technology—enable produced water to be fully recycled without generating waste solids, redefining what's possible for reuse and sustainability. Learn more at: www.ZeroSolids.com | www.EnviroKlean.co

Media Contacts:

WT Oil & Gas: Lauren Jansson | [email protected]

EnviroKlean: Robert Rolfe | [email protected] | (615) 414-3424

