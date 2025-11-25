W.T.B. Financial Corporation Declares Regular Common Shareholder Dividend and Special Common Shareholder Dividend

SPOKANE, Wash., Nov. 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- W.T.B. Financial Corporation announced today that a quarterly cash dividend of $1.85 per Class A and B common share has been declared and will be paid on December 12, 2025, to shareholders of record at the close of business on December 5, 2025. The quarterly dividend rate of $1.85 per common share is the same as the prior dividend rate.

A one-time special cash dividend of $1.85 per share will be paid on December 19, 2025, to shareholders of record at the close of business on December 5, 2025.

About W.T.B. Financial Corporation: W.T.B. Financial Corporation is a bank holding company headquartered in Spokane, Washington. Washington Trust Bank is the largest independently owned full-service commercial bank in the Northwest, serving the region since 1902. A wholly owned subsidiary of W.T.B. Financial Corporation, the bank has more than $10 billion in assets. Washington Trust Bank currently has over 40 branches and offices in Washington, Idaho, and Oregon. The bank employs approximately 1,200 people. Details can be found at https://www.watrust.com. The bank is also active on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn and X.

