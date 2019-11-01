WTE China 2019 Successfully Concluded in Haikou, China

World Tourism Exchange China (Haikou) 2019 (WTE China 2019) is one of China's premier events for the global travel industry and has been highly valued by the leaders of Hainan Province. It was hosted by Haikou Municipal People's Government, supported by Hainan Provincial Department of Tourism, Culture, Radio, Television and Sports, and jointly organized by Haikou Municipal Bureau of Tourism, Culture, Radio, Television and Sports, Haikou Convention and Exhibition Bureau, Beyond Summits Ltd, WowTrips Hi-Tech Networks Co. Ltd and ASTA China Chapter. Hainan Airlines is the official airline partner and Haikou Marriott Hotel is the official hotel partner of WTE China 2019.

During WTE China 2019, International buyers were invited to China to conduct face-to-face communications with Chinese sellers. Centering on the customization, incubation and marketing of China's inbound tourism products and adopting the creative mode of "Deep Forum + Trade Show + FAM Trip + Concurrent Events", diverse trade promotions and exchange activities were conducted, including the Grand Ceremonies of Opening and Closing, the Symposium on China's Inbound Tourism Development, All Delegate General Session, Trade Show, "One-on-One" Meeting, the Release of Haikou-centered China Regional Multi-destination Tour Products, Education Session, Tourism Presentations of various Chinese local tourism boards. Besides, various FAM trips inside and outside of Haikou were organized for international guests before and after the WTE conference.

Highlights of the WTE China 2019 are as below.

International Participants Experiencing the Unique Haikou

From October 21 to the noon of October 22, 2019, the international participants who first arrived in Haikou participated in the 1.5-day pre-event FAM trip to explore the featured tour routes and attractions of in and around Haikou, including the Haikou National Shishan Volcanoes Geopark, Haikou Mission Hills Resort, Feng Xiaogang Film Commune, Hainan Museum, Qilou Old Street, etc., allowing overseas travel agents and tour operators to deeply and comprehensively learn about the tourism resources of Haikou, to explore the highlights of Haikou tourism, and to market the tourism products in the way favored by international tourists so as to attract more overseas tourists to travel to Hainan Province.

International Participants Brainstorming with Chinese Tourism Enterprises for China's Inbound Tourism Development

On the afternoon of October 22, 2019, Haikou Municipal Bureau of Tourism, Culture, Radio, Television and Sports hosted the Symposium on China Inbound Tourism Development. More than 30 quality international travel agents and tour operators were present at the symposium to discuss China's inbound tourism with Haikou's local tourism organizations and enterprises. Through the highly-interactive brainstorming, the local tourism enterprises developed their new perspectives and ideas of developing international tourism market and got a better understanding of the international market so as to grasp the needs of international buyers in a more accurate way.

Hainan Tourism Presentation Showcasing Hainan's Humanistic Landscape and Local Customs

On the evening of October 22, 2019, the opening ceremony of WTE China 2019 and Hainan Tourism Presentation were held at the Haikou Marriott Hotel. Liu Cheng, Deputy Director of Hainan Provincial Department of Tourism, Culture, Radio, Television and Sports, and Long Weidong, Deputy Mayor of Haikou Municipal Government attended the event. The Presentation of the day included the playing of Hainan tourism promotional videos, the promotion of Hainan tourism products and the featured cultural performances.

Trade Forum Leading New Trends for Inbound Tourism Development

On October 23, the General Session of WTE China 2019 was held with grand opening in Haikou International Convention and Exhibition Center. International travel agencies and travel agents from 18 countries and regions, Chinese tourist destinations and travel companies participated in this event. Fu Caixiang, Vice Governor of Hainan Provincial People's Government, Sun Ying, Director-General of Hainan Provincial Department of Tourism, Culture, Radio, Television and Sports, and Long Weidong, Deputy Mayor of Haikou Municipal People's Government attended the event and delivered speeches.

A number of important and influential guests including Dr. Mario Hardy, CEO of Pacific Asia Travel Association (PATA), took the stage to deliver the keynote speeches, analyzing the hot spots and trends of international tourism. Beyond Summits Ltd, the exclusive representative of American Society of Travel Advisors (ASTA) in China, released the research reports on U.S. outbound tourism and European outbound tourism at the General Session. At the end, the cooperation framework agreements were signed by 8 international guests and 16 Haikou local tourism enterprises, setting the foundation for future cooperation.

Trade Show & "One-on-One" Meeting Facilitating the In-depth Communication between Buyers and Sellers

On October 24, 2019, the Trade Show and the "One-on-One" Meeting between buyers and sellers were held.

The Trade Show enabled international buyers to gain quick knowledge of the company profile, team, products and service of the exhibitors in a short time. While the "One-on-One" Meeting was the continuation and supplement of the Trade Show, adopting the "speed dating" mode to allow sellers to communicate with each and every buyer onsite so as to expand the business network of both buyers and sellers in an efficient way.

Quality Chinese DMCs, tourism administrations, and tourism enterprises attended the trade show and the "One-on-One" meeting, including Shanghai Ctrip International Travel Service Co. Ltd., Shanghai Municipal Administration of Culture and Tourism, Chengdu Cultural Broadcasting and Tourism Bureau, Hainan Airlines Holdings Co. Ltd., Guiyang Culture and Tourism Bureau, Guangdong Culture and Tourism Department, Guilin Tang Dynasty International Travel Service, Zhangjiajie Municipal Cultural Tourism Radio and Television Sports Bureau, Guangzhou Guangzhilv International Travel Service Co. Ltd., etc.

Diverse Concurrent Events Bringing Rich Experiences to International Participants

Tourism Presentations were organized by various Chinese local tourism boards, presenting the rich tourism resources in China. Hainan Provincial Department of Tourism, Culture, Radio, Television and Sports, Haikou Municipal Bureau of Tourism, Zhangjiajie Municipal Cultural Tourism Radio and Television Sports Bureau, Chengdu Cultural Broadcasting and Tourism Bureau, Culture, Radio, Television and Sports, Guiyang Municipal Culture and Tourism Bureau all leveraged the 2019 WTE China to hold tourism presentations.

Key domestic multi-destination tour products centering on Haikou were launched, such as "Haikou 4-Day City Tour", "Hainan (Wanning-Haikou) 4-Day Golf Leisure and Recreation Tour", "Haikou-Wanning 4-Day Deep Experience Tour", "Haikou- Guilin-Xi'an-Beijing 10-Day Experience Tour", and other tourist products.

FAM trips were organized for international guests covering different Chinese local travel destinations including Haikou and surrounding areas, Chengdu, Changsha & Zhangjiajie, Chongqing & Yangtze River Cruise, Chongqing Sheenjoy.

In the future, WTE China will continue to focus on the inbound tourism and go all out to make it into one of China's most influential and effective international inbound tourism events with the target to promote the development and take-off of China's inbound tourism.

WTE China will be held once more in 2020.

For the latest information of WTE China 2020, please visit the official website of WTE China (https://en.wte.wowtrips.com/) or connect with us as follows.

Facebook: @WTEChina

Twitter: @WTEChina

SOURCE World Tourism Exchange China (WTE China)