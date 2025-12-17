WTEF x Mubadala Celebrates Culmination of Community Champion Partnership

Two-year partnership connects cultures and communities through sport, education and art

WASHINGTON, Dec. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Washington Tennis & Education Foundation (WTEF) and Mubadala Investment Company (Mubadala) have delivered on a two-year promise to dismantle barriers to education, athletic and artistic opportunity for children in under-resourced communities in Washington, D.C. The Community Champion partnership, which reached across continents and cultures, successfully expanded and accelerated programs offered by WTEF that provide critical educational resources and tennis training to thousands of youth. More than 90 percent served by the partnership reside in historically underserved communities in the District.

2025/2026 Global Interns in Action WTEF x Mubadala Custom Mural Global Interns/2025 Mubadala Citi DC Open

The Community Champion partnership infused resources into four core WTEF programs: the Center For Excellence (CFE), Arthur Ashe Children's Program (AACP), Alumni Bridge Program (ABP) and Community Tennis outreach.

The partnership fostered cross-cultural creative initiatives, including production of two global mini-documentaries and beautification of WTEF's East Campus in Ward 7 through a commissioned mural by artists from Washington, D.C., and the United Arab Emirates. As the partnership gained momentum, MDE Tennis and IMG joined WTEF and Mubadala to establish the Mubadala x WTEF Global Internship Exchange Program, pairing WTEF Alumni Bridge students with university students from the UAE for hands-on experience at the Mubadala DC Open (July, USA) and the Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open (February, UAE). Each year, the program engages three WTEF alumni and three UAE university students across both events.

"For 70 years, WTEF has empowered young Washingtonians to achieve lifelong success through the powerful combination of tennis and high-quality out-of-school-time programming," said Candace Smith, CEO of the Washington Tennis & Education Foundation. "We are deeply grateful to Mubadala for a transformative partnership that has elevated our impact to new heights. With their global perspective and shared commitment to youth excellence, we are now able to serve more than 1,000 young people each year with over 1,200 hours of tennis and academic enrichment."

Results from the Community Champion partnership demonstrate how nonprofit and global corporate entities can align for positive impact at the grassroots level.

The Center For Excellence , a year-round program offering access to world-class tennis instruction and academic resources for students in grades 1-12, saw 83 percent of students grow in reading skills, and 79 percent grow in math skills during the 2024-25 school year. In that same time period, more than 65 students participated in competition-level tennis, improving their athletic and character-building skills.





, a year-round program offering access to world-class tennis instruction and academic resources for students in grades 1-12, saw of students grow in reading skills, and grow in math skills during the 2024-25 school year. In that same time period, more than participated in competition-level tennis, improving their athletic and character-building skills. The Arthur Ashe Children's Program, a free school-based program offering academic support, life skill development and tennis instruction in grades 1-5, expanded to 14 Washington, D.C., public and charter schools, reaching more than 200 students .





a free school-based program offering academic support, life skill development and tennis instruction in grades 1-5, expanded to . Community Outreach Tennis programs, encompassing fee-free and low-cost programs, and tournaments, achieved more than 60 percent growth in students and community members served. Participation increased from 1,400 to more than 2,300 physically active through tennis.





encompassing fee-free and low-cost programs, and tournaments, achieved in students and community members served. Participation increased from 1,400 to physically active through tennis. The Alumni Bridge Program, a college support and workforce development program for WTEF alumni ages 16-26, links participants to industry-based certifications, credentials, internships and employment opportunities. Participants are eligible to apply for the Mubadala x WTEF Global Internship program.

Mubadala x WTEF Global Internship program transformed a standard summer internship for college-age students into a global cultural exchange with hands-on professional development, skills-based career experiences and mentorship. In two years, eight WTEF interns and five UAE university students gained career development in video and content production, guest and hospitality services, event and tournament operations, and marketing during the Mubadala DC Open and Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open.

"We are always looking for ways the Mubadala DC Open can positively impact Washington and especially help young people in our community find pathways to success," said Mark Ein, Chairman of Mubadala DC Open. "The Global Internship program we've cultivated between WTEF and Mubadala gives participants an opportunity to explore career paths, develop new skills and build a global professional network that can be a vital asset as they pursue goals and future careers they may not have otherwise envisioned possible."

With Mubadala's support, interns gained access to a world-class production team and contributed to the creation of two global mini-documentaries telling the story of the Community Champion partnership and WTEF's impact on Washington's most vulnerable youth and communities. Watch both " Mubadala x WTEF: Expanding Impact Beyond the Court" and "Mubadala x WTEF: Creating Opportunity Through Tennis," to be inspired by their creative work and storytelling.

Homaid Al Shimmari, Deputy Group CEO, Mubadala Investment Company, said "At Mubadala, we believe in the power of collaboration to create meaningful, lasting change. Our partnership with WTEF has shown how sport, education and culture can unite communities across continents, inspiring young people to realize their potential both on and off the court. By investing in programs that build skills, confidence and connection, we are helping nurture the next generation of global citizens and future leaders."

WTEF will honor its legacy and mission to build life champions through tennis and education during the final months of its 70th anniversary year. The organization will host an official "birthday" celebration in December, to commemorate its founding in 1955 by Stanley Rumbough. From its humble beginnings promoting healthy lifestyles to today's programs that equip youth to become well-rounded individuals with essential life skills, WTEF continues to serve as a pillar of excellence and support to Washington youth.

To learn more about WTEF and get involved, visit www.wtef.org . To learn more about Mubadala's support of tennis and social impact, visit mubadala.com/tennis .

About the Washington Tennis and Education Foundation

The Washington Tennis and Education Foundation (WTEF) is a nonprofit organization that connects youth in historically underserved communities in Washington, D.C., to innovative tennis instruction, robust academic enrichment and wellness programming, providing a launchpad to future success. In 2025, WTEF celebrates 70 years of service to the Washington community and a legacy of building life champions. Since 1955, WTEF has been a trusted community partner, providing high-quality tennis and education programs that improve lives. Through its holistic approach, WTEF empowers students with the academic skills, life skills and confidence to succeed on and off the court. For more information, visit www.wtef.org or follow @wtefdc.

About Mubadala Investment Company

Mubadala Investment Company is a sovereign investor managing a global portfolio, aimed at generating sustainable financial returns for the Government of Abu Dhabi.

Mubadala's US$330 billion (AED 1,212 billion) portfolio spans six continents with interests in multiple sectors and asset classes. We leverage our deep sectoral expertise and long-standing partnerships to drive sustainable growth and profit, while supporting the continued diversification and global integration of the economy of the United Arab Emirates.

For more information about Mubadala Investment Company, please visit: www.mubadala.com .

