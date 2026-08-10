WTEF's 2026 Gala Raises $1.09 Million to Support Tuition-Free Programs

WASHINGTON, Aug. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Washington Tennis & Education Foundation (WTEF) announced today that its 2026 Share the Love Gala, held Friday, July 24 at The Ritz-Carlton in Washington, DC, raised a record-breaking $1.09 million to support its tuition-free academic, tennis, and youth development programs for over 700 children and teens across Washington, D.C.

Fireside chat with Chris Eubanks and Hailey Baptiste

"This year's event brought together 550+ supporters and raised $1.09 million for WTEF," said Candace Smith, WTEF Chief Executive Officer. "We are deeply grateful for this extraordinary show of community support, which will help launch our strategic plan and advance our vision of expanding to serve more than 1,000 students per year tuition-free within the next five years."

Emceed by NBC4's Jim Handly and Jummy Olabanji, the evening honored Community Champion Honoree Kevin Reilly (Owner & President, Alexandria Hyundai & Genesis of Alexandria) and Champion of Tennis Honoree Chris Eubanks (Tennis Channel, ESPN, and TNT broadcaster and former ATP Tour professional), and featured a special fireside chat between Chris Eubanks and rising WTA star and WTEF alumna Hailey Baptiste, followed by a surprise visit from Frances Tiafoe. Guests also celebrated WTEF's Stars Among Us — six elementary-aged students who won the organization's inaugural public speaking competition through a partnership with Highest Speak.

WTEF's record-breaking night was made possible by the extraordinary commitment of its corporate sponsors and partners. The gala was led by Presenting Sponsor Trustar Bank, whose CEO, Shaza Andersen, also serves as WTEF's Board Chair. 2026 Mission Partner Mubadala recently announced a two-year renewal of its partnership with the organization and recognized the second graduating class of the Mubadala x WTEF Global Internship Program, through which 9 WTEF alumni and counting have benefited from professional development, career experience, and mentorship opportunities through both the Mubadala DC Open and Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open.

The following sponsors and partners supported the 2026 Gala: Edward Jones, Citi, Sports Betting Alliance, Alexandria Hyundai & Genesis of Alexandria, Genesis Motor America, MDE Tennis, Greenberg Traurig LLP, Managed Funds Association, Wiley Rein LLP, NBC4 and Telemundo 44, The Lewis Team-Washington Fine Properties, SIFMA, WilmerHale, Andersen, Zurich US, Kensington Fine Properties, French Press Printing, and Tokki Tennis.

The funds raised will directly support WTEF's tuition-free programs and support its mission of building life champions both on and off the tennis court. To learn more about WTEF's tuition-free programs, make a gift, or explore sponsorship opportunities, visit wtef.org.

About WTEF

The Washington Tennis & Education Foundation (WTEF) is a nonprofit organization dedicated to building life champions. For 70 years, WTEF has provided children and youth in Washington, D.C. with a safe, trusted environment where they can excel through a pathway of academic, life skills and tennis instruction during after-school and summer programming.

SOURCE Washington Tennis and Education Foundation