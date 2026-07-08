WTEF and Mubadala Extend Community Champion Partnership for Two More Years

Renewed commitment will expand access to tennis, education and youth development opportunities in Washington, D.C.

WASHINGTON, July 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Washington Tennis & Education Foundation (WTEF) today announced the two-year renewal of its Community Champion partnership with Mubadala Investment Company, extending a collaboration rooted in a shared commitment to expanding and empowering young people in Washington, D.C. through tennis, education and community engagement.

July 2025 Unveiling of the Mubadala x WTEF Community Champion Partnership Mural at WTEF's East Campus 2025-26 Mubadala x WTEF Global Interns in Action

Since launching in 2024, the WTEF/Mubadala partnership has helped strengthen WTEF's ability to serve youth and families in historically underserved communities through its core programs, including the Center for Excellence, Arthur Ashe Children's Program, Alumni Bridge Program and Community Tennis outreach. Key results from the first two years include:

Nearly 1,100 students directly served through WTEF programs supported by the partnership.

83% of tested students demonstrated growth in reading skills.

79% of tested students demonstrated growth in math skills.

The renewal comes at an exciting moment for WTEF as the organization embarks on a new strategic plan to deepen impact and expand access for Washington, D.C., youth in the years ahead. With three strategic priorities—elevating programs and operations, growing WTEF's reach, and engaging the community—the plan is anchored by a bold goal of serving 1,000-plus students tuition-free by 2031. Mubadala's renewed investment will help accelerate this vision and strengthen the foundation for long-term growth.

"At a time when opportunity is not evenly distributed across our city, WTEF's new strategic plan is a commitment to do more and do better for young people in Washington, D.C. We will elevate our programs and operations, grow our reach into more neighborhoods and schools, and engage our community as partners in this work, with a clear goal of serving 1,000-plus students tuition-free by 2031. Mubadala's renewed investment sends a powerful message that our students' futures matter and that together we can open doors that might otherwise remain closed," said Candace Smith, Washington Tennis & Education Foundation CEO.

Through the next phase of the partnership, WTEF and Mubadala will continue investing in programs that help students thrive both on and off the court, combining academic support, tennis instruction, mentorship, wellness and career-connected opportunities. The renewal reflects a shared belief in the power of tennis to build confidence, discipline, resilience and connection across communities.

"Creating opportunity for future generations is central to Mubadala's purpose. Through our partnership with the Washington Tennis & Education Foundation, we are helping empower young people and provide them with access to education, experiences and support networks they need to thrive. We are proud to continue supporting WTEF's vision and create lasting impact for youth across Washington, D.C.," said Homaid Al Shimmari, Deputy Group Chief Executive Officer, Mubadala Investment Company.

The partnership has also supported initiatives that connect local impact with a broader vision of leadership, culture and opportunity through sport. During the initial partnership term, WTEF and Mubadala collaborated on several cultural exchange initiatives, including the Mubadala x WTEF Community Champion Partnership mural in Washington, D.C., and the Mubadala x WTEF Global Internship Exchange Program, which brings together WTEF Alumni Bridge students and UAE university students for hands-on experiences at the Mubadala DC Open and Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open.

These initiatives reflected a broader commitment to creating meaningful experiences that extend beyond the court and help young people envision new possibilities for their futures through art, cultural exchange and career exposure.

The renewed partnership also builds on Mubadala's growing presence and long-term commitment to tennis in Washington, D.C., including its role as Title Partner of the Mubadala DC Open, the city's premier professional tennis tournament. That connection reinforces the longstanding relationship between elite tennis and community impact on the nation's capital.

For 70 years, WTEF has connected D.C. children and youth to the transformative power of tennis and education, with a mission to build life champions through high-quality tennis instruction, robust academic enrichment and ongoing life-skills development. This renewed partnership will help carry that mission forward as WTEF enters its next era of service and growth.

WTEF invites community members, partners and supporters to join this effort to expand opportunity for young people across Washington, D.C. To learn more about WTEF's programs or explore ways to get involved, visit wtef.org. To learn more about the Mubadala DC Open, visit mubadaladctennis.com.

About Washington Tennis & Education Foundation

The Washington Tennis & Education Foundation (WTEF) is a nonprofit organization dedicated to building life champions. For 70 years, WTEF has provided children and youth in Washington, D.C. with a safe, trusted environment where they can excel through a pathway of academic, life skills and tennis instruction during after-school and summer programming.

About Mubadala Investment Company

Mubadala Investment Company is a sovereign investor managing a global portfolio, aimed at generating sustainable financial returns for the Government of Abu Dhabi. Mubadala's portfolio spans six continents with interests in multiple sectors and asset classes. The company leverages deep sectoral expertise and long-standing partnerships to drive sustainable growth and profit, while supporting the continued diversification and global integration of the economy of the United Arab Emirates.

For more information about Mubadala Investment Company, please visit: www.mubadala.com.

SOURCE Washington Tennis and Education Foundation